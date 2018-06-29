Academy Awarding winning filmmaker Michael Moore is back at it again with yet another documentary in an attempt to open up the eyes of Americans, and even people around the world. He has announced a September 21 release date, and confirmed the official title for his latest documentary, that will be about President Donald Trump and infamous former TV star Roseanne Barr. According to Moore, the documentary feature will be titled Fahrenheit 11/9.

Technically, this isn't the first announcement for Fahrenheit 11/9. Moore previously announced the title of the movie last year, but the documentary was forgotten for some time after that, with most people assuming Moore had dropped the project altogether. At the time, Fahrenheit 11/9 was announced to just be a movie solely about Donald Trump, but it would seem that the revamped plans for the project are now about both Trump and actress Roseanne Barr.

The title Fahrenheit 11/9 is a bit of a play on words, rooting from Michael Moore's previous documentary feature Fahrenheit 9/11. Fahrenheit 9/11 was Moore's most profitable documentary, which looked into President George W. Bush's response to the 9/11 terrorist attack. The "11/9" bit of the title comes from the day that Donald Trump was announced to be the President Elect of the United States in 2016, following the Presidential election on November 8th.

Moore's inclusion of Roseanne Barr in his next documentary may come as a bit of a shock, but as it turns out, he is fulfilling a threatening promise he made to the actress at the end of May, back during Roseanne's falling out on Twitter. Here is what Moore posted on Facebook about the actress back in the end of May.

"Roseanne, the viscous slur at me you retweeted yesterday - if I had the time I'd sue you and drain you of every dime you have. But I've got a better idea. As they say in the movies: one down, one to go."

Moore revealed the title for Fahrenheit 11/9 last night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. According to Moore, the movie will follow the details of Donald Trump's election, which seriously agitated a number of Americans. Despite Hillary Clinton winning the majority of votes, Donald Trump still won the Presidency due to the Electoral College, which will likely receive a lot of coverage in Michael Moore's documentary.

All in all, Michael Moore's Fahrenheit 11/9, announced last night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, will not be a movie that Michael Moore fans will want to miss. If Moore's previous documentary, Michael Moore in Trumpland, is anything to go off of, documentary fans will not want to miss this next project. While Moore has a reputation of being biased to the left side of the political spectrum, the specifics of his documentaries tend to be relatively unbiased, giving both sides an equal chance to say their piece. You can watch Fahrenheit 11/9 for yourself when it releases in theaters on September 21st.