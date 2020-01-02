The Faith Based teaser trailer has arrived and it takes a different approach to promote the Christian movie industry satire. Rather than deliver a traditional trailer with footage from the comedy, stars Luke Barnett and Tanner Thomason read angry comments about the movie from Fox News and Breitbart. The duo claim that their upcoming movie has earned over 10,000 angry comments so far, making sure to note that nobody has even seen the movie yet.

Most of the comments from Fox News and Breitbart about Faith Based are pretty negative and dark, with some even going as far as to talk about Jews and Muslims. The comedy is based around two friends, played by Luke Barnett and Tanner Thomason, who set out to make a movie to capitalize on the lucrative Christian movie industry. So far, the satire has managed to gain a lot of attention for what some are calling, "Christian bashing." A quick glance at some of the comments over at Breitbart and Fox News proves this to be true.

In addition to Funny or Die's Luke Barnett and Tanner Thomason, Faith Based also stars Seinfeld's Jason Alexander, Lance Reddick, Margaret Cho, and David Koechner. The movie was written by Barnett and Vincent Masciale directing. Barnett and Masciale produce for their Lone Suspect production company, alongside Thomason, Tim Kerigan, and Giles Daoust. Catherine Dumonceaux, Matthew Emerson, and Reddick serve as executive producers. So far, the reaction to the movie has been able to get some free promotion, since there really isn't such a thing as bad press these days, especially for movies like Faith Based.

As the Faith Based promotional tour goes on the offensive, they are bound to get more publicity from Breitbart and Fox News. Dan Gainor, the vice president for TechWatch, business and culture at the Media Research Center spoke out against the movie back in April when it was first announced. Gainor believes that the movie is doomed to fail. He had this to say.

"I'm always amazed at what hacks Hollywood wannabes really are. But they operate in an anti-conservative, anti-Christian industry. So targeting people of faith is a must if they want to break through. As for the film itself, few people will ever see it or ever care. It's just one more example of how the American media culture targets Christians as its favorite villains. People with morals, ethics, and faith terrify Hollywood which has none of those things."

While a lot of Breitbart and Fox News followers aren't going to check out Faith Based, there already seems to be a group who are excited to check it out. The comedy premieres January 18th at the Santa Barbara Film Festival, but it's unclear when it will open in theaters, so we'll just have to wait and see. While we wait for a wide release announcement, you can check out the teaser above, thanks to the Faith Based Movie YouTube channel.