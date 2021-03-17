Avengers: Endgame saw both Tony Stark aka Iron Man and Steve Rogers aka Captain America exit the MCU. Then came Spider-Man: Far From Home, which was in many ways a meditation on the world losing Iron Man, as experienced through Peter Parker aka Spider-Man. Now, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set to similarly meditate on the world losing Captain America, through the perspective of his friends Sam Wilson aka Falcon, and Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The writer of the show, Malcolm Spellman, explained to ComicBook.com that the legacy of Steve Rogers is going to be a big part of the narrative.

"The loss of Steve is the big one, because it hits on multiple levels, right? You have a planet that is now completely spun-out post snap, post Blip, right? And that's the kind of problem when the entire world is dealing with one problem. That's the kind of thing only a hero like Steve is qualified for, right. And we distilled that down to you have Sam or Bucky who people really wrote a lot more into their heads and actually happened as far as how deep their relationship is. And they're starting to discover through their relationship, the loss of Steve is very, very active because they're just two dudes who had a mutual best friend in common and whether or not they like each other is tethered to the fact that a very important person has gone. So that connectivity from the bigger plot level and world level is sort of dramatized into character relationship."

After Endgame, Sam has been bequeathed the Captain America shield, and now has to decide whether he wants to strike out on his own, or follow in Steve's footsteps as the new Captain America. The situation with regards to Bucky is even more dire, as an ex-assassin who has done terrible things in the past and has only recently started acting like a hero again. According to Spellman, the show will see Bucky trying to prove that he is not the monster that so many people still see him as.

"You saw what [Bucky] did to Stark's family. You've seen him be a villain and you have a sense of how many people this man must have killed. And then we had this line in the series where he basically says 'I remember every one of them,' which means, 'I was there. Whether I was being manipulated by HYDRA or not a part of me was there. And am I a monster? And if I'm not a monster, how do I prove that?' And so his personal storyline is just to prove to himself that he's not a monster."

Directed by Kari Skogland, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly, and Daniel Brühl. The series premieres on March 19 on Disney+. This comes from ComicBook.com.