As we get closer to the end of MCU's second Disney+ original series, Marvel Studios has unleashed a mid-season sneak peek of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, exploring the complicated legacy of the shield and what lies ahead for Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, John Walker and the Flag Smashers. The endgame is near.

Marvel Studios' The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman as head writer. The six-episode series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities-and their patience. The series also stars Daniel Brühl as Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier debuted worldwide on Disney+ March 19, 2021 to critical acclaim and was ranked as the most watched series premiere ever on Disney+ during its opening weekend, Friday, March 19 - Sunday, March 22, and the most watched title overall for the same time period on a global basis, including in Disney+ Hotstar markets. The series joins the premieres of Marvel Studios' first live-action series, WandaVision, and the season two premiere of The Mandalorian from Lucasfilm as the three most-watched Disney+ Original series opening weekends to-date.