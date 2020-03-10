Production has temporarily halted on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier due to continued concern over the coronavirus outbreak. The Marvel series is currently filming and is set to debut on the Disney+ streaming service later this year. Production recently moved to Prague. However, due to local restrictions in an attempt to prevent further spread of the disease, the cast and crew have left and sent everyone back to Atlanta, where filming had been taking place previously.

According to several reports, filming on the show began in Prague last Friday and was expected to wrap up there in about a week. However, the local government recently implemented restrictions on events, travel and even closed down schools. With that, the new Disney+ TV show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has hit a production snag.

It's not clear at this time if Disney and Marvel Studios intend to try and return to Prague at some point down the line to finish what shooting remains, or if they will adjust things and shoot those scenes elsewhere. The production was previously impacted by a massive earthquake in Puerto Rico. The series was planning to film there in January, but those plans were nixed as a result of the disaster.

This is just the latest production affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Public gatherings have been heavily restricted in China for weeks, which has shut down not only movie and TV productions but also the country's box office, which has had a major financial impact on the industry.

Italy, similarly, has shut down a number of movie theaters and has restricted public gatherings, which delayed filming on Mission: Impossible 7. Additionally, several major movies, such as No Time to Die and Peter Rabbit 2 have delayed their release dates due to theater shutdowns around the world, which will impact their potential box office earnings.

Anthony Mackie and Sebastion Stan are reprising their roles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, and Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, in the live-action Marvel show. Daniel Bruhl will also be returning as Baron Zemo, who we last saw in Captain America: Civil War, as well as Emily Vancamp, who returns as Sharon Carter. Wyatt Russell will make his MCU debut as John Walker, aka U.S. Agent. Kevin Feige, Chief Content Officer at Marvel and the chief architect behind the MCU, serves as a producer on the series.

Other live-action Marvel shows currently in the works for Disney+ include WandaVision, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye. There is no indication that this delay in filming will result in a delayed release date for the show. While no specific date has been set, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is currently scheduled to arrive on Disney+ in August. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the show are made available. This news was previously reported by Deadline.