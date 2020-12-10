The Falcon and the Winter Soldier footage has dropped. Marvel Studios and Disney+ released the surprise look at the upcoming series during the big investors panel. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been waiting for months to see the first official look at the action-packed series. Avengers: Endgame set up the storyline, though some MCU fans weren't happy with the way everything ended for Bucky and Steve Rogers.

“The legacy of that shield is complicated.” Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, an Original Series, starts streaming March 19 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/fVJ7Bd60aS — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is officially coming to Disney+ March, 2021. The Show puts the focus on Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson. Avengers: Endgame found Steve Rogers passing his iconic shield down to Sam. At the conclusion of Endgame, Rogers returns all of the Infinity Stones to their rightful locations and then ends up going back in time to live the rest of his life with Peggy Carter. He returns to the present day as an elderly man and presents his shield to Winston, aka Falcon. With that being said, it's unclear just how far the Disney+ series will delve into that aspect of the story.

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans knew that Disney was going to have to flexafter the HBO Max announcement, though nobody knew exactly what they were going to show. Mulan and Black Widow were a given, but anything from the Marvel Studios TV wing was a mystery. Thankfully, Kevin Feige and crew felt like now was the time to debut the first-ever footage from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It does not disappoint, though fans may be little impatient about how long they have to wait to finally see the show.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was officially announced at San Diego Comic-Con by Kevin Feige. Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie joined the Marvel Studios boss on the stage and received an enthusiastic response from the crowd. From there, production started in the fall and we have since seen quite a bit of leaked set images. However, we have yet to really learn much about the storyline specifics. Marvel Studios is the king of keeping things under lock and key, and this upcoming Disney+ series, along with the rest of them are no exception.