You can now watch the first teaser trailer from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Marvel Studios and Disney+ released the surprise look at the upcoming shows during the Super Bowl, which came as a shock to nearly everybody. In addition to the first look at the Bucky and Sam Disney+ series, Marvel Studios released first-looks at WandaVision and the Loki series, giving Marvel Cinematic Universe fans a lot to dissect over the next few weeks.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier puts the focus on Bucky and Sam Wilson. Avengers: Endgame found Steve Rogers passing his iconic shield down to Sam. At the conclusion of Endgame, Rogers returns all of the Infinity Stones to their rightful locations and then ends up going back in time to live the rest of his life with Peggy Carter. He returns to the present day as an elderly man and presents his shield to Winston, aka Falcon. With that being said, it's unclear just how far the Disney+ series will delve into that aspect of the story.

The brief footage from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier shows Sam Wilson training with Captain America's iconic shield. It's pretty powerful to see, especially considering what happened in Avengers: Endgame. There are other little teases, but the shield is the most powerful by far, teasing MCU fans with what's to come in the near future. Thankfully, we don't have to wait too much longer to see what Kevin Feige and crew have been prepping for past several months.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was officially announced at last year's San Diego Comic-Con my Kevin Feige. Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie joined the Marvel Studios boss on the stage and received an enthusiastic response from the crowd. From there, production started in the fall and we have since seen quite a bit of leaked set images. However, we have yet to really learn much about the storyline specifics. Marvel Studios is the king of keeping things under lock and key, and this upcoming Disney+ series, along with the rest of them are no exception. We should get a better look at the series in the next handful of months as Disney+ prepares to release the show.

Marvel Studios has a number of Disney+ shows in development at the moment. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has promised that all of the shows will connect to the big screen counterparts. As with anything else going on in the MCU, we have no idea what's going on and only know when Feige wants the world to know. It's pretty remarkable that he and the studio are able to keep a lid on some of the biggest projects in the entertainment industry. Whatever the case may be, we're getting close to seeing all of these shows and how they connect to each other and the big screen projects.