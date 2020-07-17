Sorry, Marvel fans but the wait just got a little longer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. This is set to be the first live-action Marvel series produced for Disney+, which will begin a new era of sorts for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. These shows will be heavily connected to the movies, with both Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan returning as Sam and Bucky, respectively. This will be in stark contrast to previous shows produced since the MCU's inception. Unfortunately, it will not be premiering next month, as had originally been the plan.

Disney recently revealed a complete list of titles that will be coming to the Disney+ streaming service in August. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was not among them. There is no word currently on how long it will be delayed for. Back in February, then-CEO Bob Iger confirmed that the show was set to debut in August, with WandaVision premiering in December. While it remains to be seen what will happen with the Scarlet Witch and Vision show, it would not be surprising to learn it will be pushed back as well. Especially since it is tied so directly to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which has been pushed back significantly.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as well as the other live-action Marvel shows that were filming at the time, such as Loki, all had to halt production back in March. The industry-wide shutdown is largely continuing, though some movies and TV shows have managed to find a way back. But it has been a slow process. The series had very little left to shoot, according to Anthony Mackie. However, it seems the delay in production is preventing the show from arriving as planned. Mackie said that he hopes they will be able to finish up sometime soon. The actor also said that it feels like a six-hour movie.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, unlike with other live-action shows during the MCU era, is heavily involved with these new series. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be picking up in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, but specific plot details are largely being kept under wraps. Daniel Bruhl will make his return as Zemo, who we last saw in Captain America: Civil War, with Emily VanCamp also returning as Sharon Carter. Wyatt Russell is on board to play John Walker, aka U.S. Agent. Noah Mills and Carl Lumbly star as well in as-of-yet unspecified roles. Kari Skogland (The Handmaid's Tale) is in the director's chair, with Malcolm Spellman (Empire) on board as the head writer.

Other live-action shows currently in development for Disney+ include Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel. Kevin Feige previously confirmed that these characters will eventually crossover into the MCU movies. Again, that marks a major difference when compared to shows like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which felt largely ignored by the movies. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via D23.com.