In a new update in regard to the upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Disney has confirmed that actress Adepero Oduye has been cast in the series as Sarah Wilson, sister of Sam Wilson aka Falcon, a character portrayed in the series by Anthony Mackie. The update was confirmed after a social media post from Disney revealed Mackie, Oduye, and director Kari Skogland captioned Oduye as Sarah Wilson.

Adepero Oduye is known for her film appearances in 12 Years A Slave (2013), Widows (2018), and Pariah (2011). For Pariah she was nominated for Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead. She was also seen in Ava DuVernay's biographical crime-drama When They See Us (2019).

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would, for the first time, place Sam Wilson's Falcon as a prominent character. Though a lot has been discussed about Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes in the MCU, little is known of Falcon except that he was in paramilitary forces. With Oduye's involvement and Sarah Wilson' introduction, we finally may get some glimpse of Sam's past life.

In the comics, Sarah Wilson, later named Sarah Casper after marriage, is a widow with a son named Jody Casper. Though Sarah doesn't have a superhero persona like her brother, she is an important part of Falcon's backstory. Probably in the series, a sequence shared by Oduye and Mackie will take us back to Falcon's early days probably as a kid and maybe his time in service. This way, we'll finally have a stronger connection as avid viewers with Falcon's character.

Adepero Oduye is the latest in line of some surprising casting confirmations after Don Cheadle was confirmed to return as James Rhoades/War Machine in the series. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would be the second entry in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series would be also the first to directly connect with the events after Avengers: Endgame. Though WandaVision has partly addressed the Blip, there hasn't been much that's revealed about the world in the MCU post Endgame.

The first two trailers indicate that the series will put Wilson and Barnes in a tough position that would probably lead them to break protocols, while fighting their own troubled conscience. The show will also introduce the Flag-Smashers, an anti-patriotic group with communist ties in the comics. Core details of the plot are still under wraps, but as per the trailer, we can expect a lot of action to undergo in the series.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be a six-part miniseries and will start streaming on Disney+ March 19, with weekly new episodes to follow. Besides Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, the show will also star Emily Vancamp as Sharon Carter, Daniel Brühl as Helmut Zemo, Wyatt Russel as John F. Walker/U.S. Agent, and Georges St-Pierre as Georges Batroc.