There are few more tragic figures in the MCU than Bucky Barnes, the World War II soldier who was brainwashed by Hydra to become a remorseless assassin and spent most of his time in the modern world being hunted by international authorities. Now, for the first time, Bucky is getting the central spotlight in the upcoming Disney+ show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky aka The Winter Soldier, recently revealed that the series will find his character searching for a new identity.

"I've spent 12 years with the character. You grow and evolve with the character...I felt like we had established the character a certain way...then we had to go into this and go, 'Alright, well, what is he like now?' Part of that was us honing in on his sense of humor so to speak...that came into the tone of the series and his dynamic with Sam Wilson and my own dynamic with Anthony [Mackie] and then marrying the two...We're really kind of zooming in on his quest for identity and in terms of just really accepting his past and re-educating himself about the world that he's currently in."

In the modern world, Bucky's only real friend had been Steve Rogers, who retired to live in the past after Avengers: Endgame. Now, Bucky finds himself without the only true friend he ever had. The one person Bucky has any personal connection with, Sam Wilson aka The Falcon played by Anthony Mackie, is someone he has tried to kill in the past, and the relationship between the two can be described as "strained" at best.

The trailers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier that have been released so far have played heavily into this strained relationship, as Sam and Bucky are forced to work together to honor Steve Rogers' legacy as Captain America. According to the show's writer Malcolm Spellman, the chemistry that Stan and Mackie have displayed with each other in previous MCU movies made it clear that they were more than capable of shouldering their own solo series.

"There was about a 12 second moment in Civil War where it feels like every single Marvel fan knew that these two guys were gonna be able to support a movie or a franchise. In doing the interviews, you can't really take credit for the tone because in that 12 seconds, everybody knew what it was gonna be...the buddy two-hands genre, what we loved about them is the range, tonally, is you can go from as gritty as 48 Hours to as funny as Rush Hour...it allows Sebastian and Anthony to do what they do and create that magic." They were also to take on "very real issues" with these tones."

Directed by Kari Skogland, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly, and Daniel Brühl. The series premieres on March 19 on Disney+. This news arrives from ComicBook.com.