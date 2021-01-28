The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will determine who ends up with Captain America's iconic shield. Anthony Mackie revealed the news in a recent interview. When we last saw Mackie's Sam Wilson, aka the Falcon, Steve Rogers handed down his shield to him. It was a massive moment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it is still unclear if Wilson will take on the Captain America moniker, though the upcoming Disney+ series will reveal some crucial information about that subject.

Anthony Mackie is out doing press for his latest Netflix movie Outside the Wire, but the questions usually end up coming back around to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, along with the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This particular interview got into the MCU, and Mackie shed some light on what fans can expect when the Disney+ series debuts. From what Mackie is saying, MCU fans are definitely going to want to check it out. He explains.

"See, at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Sam didn't accept the shield. If you remember, he told Steve [Rogers], 'It doesn't feel right because the shield is yours.' So, the show is a long way of figuring around who's gonna be Captain America. Where's the shield gonna end up. And, Who is going to be Captain America, and is that moniker going to come back. Is someone going to hold that moniker again?"

We've already seen footage of U.S. Agent, aka John Walker from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which has many comic book fans thinking that the United States Government will want Walker to take on the Captain America moniker instead of Sam Wilson. In the comics, Walker became the government sanctioned Captain America after Steve Rogers became disillusioned with politics and became Nomad. As for whether or not the story will go that way, that is unclear.

When it came down to agreeing to do The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it was something that Anthony Mackie was a little resistant to do. "It's a really good show, I was worried when I first heard it was streaming," Mackie began. "That the quality would be lost. That it would turn into this idea of what these movies could be, and they wouldn't be able to do the action sequences, and give us the look that we're accustomed to when it comes to these Marvel movies." A lot of MCU fans were worried about the Disney+ shows being lesser in quality when compared to the big screen counterparts, but WandaVision has proven that not to be the case at all.

Anthony Mackie went on to say that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will fit right in with the MCU. "The action sequences are mind-blowing," Mackie declares. "The story is great, you really get to know the characters and fall in love with the characters. As you can see with WandaVision. It just brings you further into the universe. So, it's not going to disappoint. I'm excited for people to see it." The new series will premiere in March, so we don't have to wait too long to see what Mackie is excited about. You can watch the interview with Anthony Mackie above, thanks to The Rich Eisen Show YouTube channel.