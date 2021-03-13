The upcoming Disney+ show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is in some ways the most important project for the next phase of the MCU. That is because the show is set to move forward the story of Steve Rogers aka Captain America, one of the original pillars of the MCU. Only this time, the story will center on Steve's allies, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, and how the world deals with the legacy of Captain America.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland explained in a recent interview that the series will grapple with what Steve's legacy means for the modern world.

"The central idea of it where Sam was handed the shield and what was that going to be and what is that what's that the exploration of will he or won't he take on what's this is going to be for a Black man to carry the shield? What is Captain America's relevance? Is there a Captain America that makes any sense anymore? All of those questions I thought were very topically important to not just discuss but to go on a real exploration in a deep dive sort of way."

In the movies, Sam and Bucky's stories have always been secondary to Steve's adventures. Now, with The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, the duo will finally get the chance to shine in multiple episodes that will explore the events post-Avenger: Endgame, when Steve passes on his shield to Sam, who must now decide how to honor his friend's legacy. According to Skogland, the fact that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is a series and not a movie allows for better character moments.

"On the other level was the nature and the depth of these characters that we were able to in a 6-hour space compared to...I call it the meal vs. the snack. 6 hours is the meal and the feature is now the snack. And there's plenty of room for snacks but I love the meals because you don't feel like you've got these time constraints where you're trying to jam too much into too short a space and the characters can live and breathe. And you're also not sweating the "I better wind this up" too quickly. You're able to let it gestate and let us worry for the character or be with the character. I really looked for performance opportunities and found from the get go it was going to be a challenge for the actors to find those moments and the table was set for them to do their great work and they did."

It now remains to be seen whether The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will end with a new Captain America, or whether Sam and Bucky will decide that Steve was the only one worthy of the title, and officially retire the "Captain America" moniker from the MCU superhero roster.

Directed by Kari Skogland, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly, and Daniel Brühl. The series premieres on March 19 on Disney+. This news originated at murphysmultiverse.com.