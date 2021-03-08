Marvel Studios has released four new character posters for the upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Of course, that includes lead actors Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. Two other posters showcase Daniel Brühl as Zemo and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter. It's just another small peek at these characters ahead of the arrival of the series on March 19, and you can take a look at them below.

Ahead of the premiere of the series, a look at the characters can also be seen on the Disney+ series Marvel Studios: Legends. How did Sam become Falcon? When was Bucky's mind healed? What drove Sharon underground? You can find out these answers in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episodes of Legends. The "Falcon" and "Winter Soldier} episodes debuted on March 5 and are now streaming, while the "Zemo" and "Sharon Carter" episodes premiere Friday, March 12. Watch the trailer for the episodes below.

In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, who came together in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities-and their patience. Kari Skogland directs the series, and Malcolm Spellman serves as head writer.

Is Falcon the new Captain America? That's one of the questions leading into The Falcon and the Winter Soldier that will be explained. Mackie has left it open as to whether he has really taken on the mantle, even though it appears that Steve Rogers bestowed the honor upon him at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

"The idea of the show, basically. At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Cap retired and asked me to take up the shield. But at no point did I agree to or say that I would be Captain America," Mackie said on the Jess Cagle Show on SiriusXM. "So, the show walks the line of 'Who's gonna take up the shield and who's gonna be Captain America, if Steve [Rogers] isn't coming back?'"

In another interview with Barstool Sports, Mackie added: "People are like, 'you're Captain America,' and like, that's not true. If you look at the end of Endgame, Sam never accepts the shield. You don't know who Captain America is going to be."

Before The Falcon and the Winter Soldier arrives, Marvel Studios will debut the documentary series Assembled, which goes behind the scenes of Marvel movies and TV shows. It will kick off with the making of WandaVision on March 12. When The Falcon and the Winter Soldier completes its six-episode run, it will also be given its own episode of Assembled, documenting how the series came to be. A teaser for the WandaVision episode has also been released ahead of its premiere on the streamer this week.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will start streaming on Disney+ on Friday, March 19. Other Marvel shows set in the MCU due to arrive on the streamer this year also include Loki, Hawkeye, and Ms. Marvel.