We are just a week away from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier making its way to Disney+. To help get us through these last few days of waiting, Marvel has released a pair of clips from the upcoming live-action series, as well as a new featurette. The series sees the return of Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as Falcon and Winter Soldier, who have been a welcome pair in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

The first clip, titled "The Big Three," sees Sam and Bucky arguing, which is a familiar pastime for them. They are discussing an unidentified threat, which Sam believes to be one of "the big three." He explains to a confused Bucky that these categories are androids, aliens and wizards. Naturally, this leads to more bickering. The second clip is titled "What's the Plan?" Sam and Bucky are riding in the back of a cargo plane getting ready to be dropped off for a mission. The two stare down one another silently before Bucky inquires about their plan. Sam opts not to share his plan with Bucky and instead just leaps out of the plane to do his thing.

As for the featurette, it is a mix of footage, largely of what we have seen in the trailers, in addition to some behind-the-scenes glimpses. It is largely focused on the dynamic at play in the show, which is what MCU fans have become familiar with. Sam and Bucky don't get along, but they are willing to set that aside for the greater good. "It's an example of opposites attract. We couldn't be more different," Anthony Mackie says. Sebastian Stan explains that the confrontational nature of it is ultimately good for the show.

"There are definitely days where I feel like he could have killed me [laughs]. He's like, you know, when you have a fly at your house and it just won't go away. But, we have a very good dynamic."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier centers on Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, who we last saw together in the closing moments of Avengers: Endgame. This time, they are setting off on a global adventure that tests their abilities, and their patience. The series is directed by Kari Skogland. Malcolm Spellman is the head writer. The cast also includes Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter and Daniel Bruhl as Zemo. We last saw Bruhl as the villain in Captain America: Civil War. This time around, he is getting a more comics-accurate look.

This serves as the small-screen follow-up to Marvel's WandaVision, which recently wrapped up its run. Disney+ will be home to several live-action MCU shows in the coming years, including Loki, Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel and more. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier consists of six episodes and debuts March 19 on the Disney+ streaming app. Be sure to check out the videos for yourself.