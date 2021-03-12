WandaVision has set a high bar for all future MCU shows on Disney+. Next up is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is set to debut on the streaming platform soon. While WandaVision played like a traditional sitcom with an episodic format, MCU showrunner Kevin Feige recently explained in an interview that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will feel more like a really long movie than a tv show.

"[The length of the show will be] not quite eight hours, but yes. It all comes down to the storytelling. I guess the short answer is we don't distinguish it too much. The bar is set high for the features and for the series, and we try to exceed that bar every time. Obviously, the week-to-week unveiling gives us opportunities, as we're now seeing with WandaVision for sure."

"But we're building the shows to be experienced that way, the way we build our features to be experienced in a run, and sometimes they have tags that hint at the future. It's fun to be able to do that week to week in series programming. But other than that, it's very much the same high bar that we try to set for ourselves and want to meet the expectations that the audience has when they go to a theatre to see one of our films or when they now turn on Disney+."

Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, played by Anthony Mackie, had a rocky start to his relationship with Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier, played by Sebastian Stan, considering the latter was trying to murder Sam and his friends during Bucky's whole "brainwashed by Hydra to become a master assassin" phase. Avengers: Endgame saw Sam and Bucky on the same side, dealing with the loss of Steve Rogers as Captain America. According to Feige, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will see the two main leads take center stage as their personal lives are finally given the attention they deserve.

"Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are spectacular actors that we felt like we hadn't explored their stories or their backstories or their personal stories enough as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. So it was always the thought that we wanted to learn more about both of them. And in the little interactions they had with each other in The Winter Soldier, in Civil War - from the dailies of Civil War, seeing them interact with each other as friends of a mutual best friend in Captain America, it was a very fun dynamic. We thought if we ever had that opportunity, we'd watch a whole show with the two of them, and Disney+ finally gives us that opportunity."

Directed by Kari Skogland, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier features a lead cast of Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly, and Daniel Brühl. The series premieres on March 19 on Disney+. This news originated at The Companion.