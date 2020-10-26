After months of forced inactivity, Hollywood is tentatively trying to get back into the swing of things by restarting production on major movies and tv shows. One such production is for the upcoming MCU spinoff series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The co-lead of the Disney+ show, Anthony Mackie, recently revealed to Entertainment Tonight the cost of shooting during the era of social distancing.

"Everybody's very afraid of each other. The food is bad because they have to pack it up somewhere else and bring it to us in Ziploc bags. Yeah, it's awful. You're literally living in quarantine. It's not like the NBA bubble where they had a barbershop and friends to hang out with. No, if you get within six feet of somebody, there's some little Czech dude coming and poking you with a stick saying, 'You have to move.' So it's rough."

The way Anthony Mackie describes it, the process does sound pretty disheartening for everyone involved. But at this point, the entertainment industry has no choice but to jump back into production, regardless of how restrictive the sets have to be for the foreseeable future.

While the debilitating effect of the global lockdown on cinema halls is obvious to everyone, the truth is every single business that cannot be performed from home is suffering at the moment. If Hollywood does not produce new content, the entire industry will go belly up next year, when the current backlog of content is finally exhausted.

Thus, studios are trying to operate in public spaces once again, and hoping their disinfection procedures prove enough of a deterrent so that no new cases of infection are reported on set. This strategy has already proven to not be foolproof, with new cases being reported on the sets of The Batman, and the new Scream film.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Steve Rogers has officially retired from the role of Captain America and passed his responsibilities on to Sam Wilson aka Falcon, played by Mackie.

Now, Sam must team up with Steve's best friend and former Winter Soldier assassin Bucky Barnes, even though the relationship between Sam and Bucky was strained, to say the least, given Bucky's past history as a master killer. In a previous interview, Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky, explained that the upcoming show will be close in spirit to Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

"In a lot of ways, [the show] felt like a movie. Again, we're not finished; we still have some stuff to do. What I loved about it was that, tonally, it was very much in the same world that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, which was one of my favorite experiences that I've ever had, period."

Directed by Kari Skogland, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly, Daniel Brühl, and Danny Ramirez. The series debuts on Disney+ in 2021.