Marvel Entertainment has released a new TV Spot for the upcoming final two episodes of the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. And it looks like Sam Wilson is finally buckling up to become Captain America. The previous episode took a surprising turn, as we witnessed the new Captain America John Walker using Steve Rogers' shield, something which has been a symbol of hope and optimism, to brutally beat a Flag Smasher to death. Humiliated by combat defeat and angered by the murder of his partner, Lemar Hoskins, the new super soldier bloodied Cap's shield as he landed blows to Nico's head, ultimately killing the guy who once described himself as a Captain America fan and admirer. Ironic isn't it?

Well, these new turn of events and John Walker finally losing he ideals and values of Captain America in this distorted, new world order, will now take the final two episodes on the way to a showdown as per the new teaser of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. Titled 'Hurt', the teaser shows Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes confronting John Walker after what all thought was an anger-fueled breakdown that led him to murdering Nico. Realizing John isn't ready to fill in Cap's shoes and certainly not capable of not being pragmatic or controlling the negative emotions, Sam politely asks John to give him the shield.

At this moment, he is finally putting himself together to take up the mantle he was initially reluctant to. But after seeing Walker, he knows there was some rationale behind Cap giving him the shield, not even his war buddy. Sam relinquished the shield in the first episode thinking it would be better for the shield to represent Steve alone and whatever he did for the world. However, authorities turned that shied into a representation of "American values" and made John Cap's successor.

Sam now knows Steve needed someone with the will to make the right decision at the right time, regardless of how harsh that might be, that's why he chose Sam to wield the shield. On the other hand, John, though a man of valor, a perfect soldier, is only motivated by strength. And since he is an undefeated war veteran, he can't cope up with losing. But, now his will to obsession with power and control has been amplified due to the effects of the Super Soldier serum he took. The trailer proves he is not giving up the shield easily.

When Sam argues he doesn't want anyone else to get hurt; John retaliates saying, "You don't wanna do this", to which Bucky replies, "Yes, we do". A final glimpse of the teaser shows Bucky charging towards John. Seems we're going to get a duel, two-against-one, just like the one we got in Captain America: Civil War, maybe on a lower scale. The trailer also gives a hint to the mental instability of Bucky who's still recovering from his past traumas, and the bad he has done as The Winter Soldier. Now, Bucky's got to see another man become Captain America, a figure his friend immortalized. Hopefully, the show will delve deeper into the character's mental state, which it hinted at in the first episode.

A new featurette for Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is also available now, showcasing Ayo and the Dora Milaje's return to the MCU. Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, director Kari Skogland, Florence Kasumba and Wyatt Russell share thoughts on the warriors in action. The penultimate episode begins streaming exclusively on Disney+ this Friday.

The miniseries has two more episodes to air and from the earlier trailers, it's pretty clear that Sam and Bucky are going to team up, stealing the shield and taking things in their hands. Hopefully, that scene won't be the cliffhanger end of the series and we'd get some kind of conclusion by the end of the sixth and the last episode. Bucky and Sam's story within the Marvel Cinematic Universe has taken a unique turn with this miniseries, but, as of yet, both the characters haven't been confirmed to appear in any of the upcoming slate of films in the MCU. The show's producer has teased Isaiah Bradley's return, and significant development of Sharon and Zemo's characters calls for some promising syorylines to consider for continuation. The fifth episode of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier will stream on Friday on Disney+.