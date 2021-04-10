Emily VanCamp is excited for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans to see the final two episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Rumors have been swirling about a surprise introduction coming in episode 5 for weeks now, and VanCamp was more than happy to throw some fuel on those unconfirmed reports in an interview. MCU fans have grown weary of heavy spoiler reports after Disney+ unveiled WandaVision. Every week, there were more and more rumors about huge characters debuting in the wild series, including members of the X-Men and even Mephisto, though they never materialized.

In a new interview, Emily VanCamp spoke about her return to the MCU in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Over the past few days, fans have been questioning some rumors about a surprise character making an appearance, which VanCamp seems to know all about. "I've definitely heard some theories [about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier]," the actress teased. She went on and had this to say about a possible surprise in the final two episodes.

"As someone who's in the show, I'm always surprised by things too and I think it's great that there are theories swirling around. I'm excited for people to see all the new characters that are yet to come in the series."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier writer Malcolm Spellman has also teased MCU fans about what they can expect in upcoming episodes, noting that episode 5 is when things "get real." According to reports, episode 5 will introduce a Marvel character who has not yet been featured on screen. In addition, it is believed that said character does not have a role in upcoming Phase 4 projects. As for who the character is, that is currently unclear.

The original report comes from Slash Film, who also claim that a well-known actor will be taking on the mystery role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 5. The outlet goes on to say that they believe that Malcolm Spellman has been teasing the big reveal since the beginning of the show. Will it end up being the identity of the mysterious Power Broker? MCU fans have been trying to figure out that identity for weeks now, though one technological theory claims that the character could be right under our noses, thanks to the utilization of Apple products on the series.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been light on massive reveals and has instead focused on the two main characters. The series has been one long action adventure since premiering and things are getting ready to come to a head with the final two episodes on the way. Will MCU fans get a satisfying reveal? For now, we'll just have to wait and see what Marvel Studios decided to do with the final storylines. The interview with Emily VanCamp was originally conducted by IGN Brazil.