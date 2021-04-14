The MCU is notoriously secretive when it comes to possible spoilers. But fans are equally determined to sift through every piece of evidence or vague hint relating to an MCU project that could reveal possible plot twists or storylines beforehand. Get ready to speculate some more, this time about a possible cameo by Chris Evans in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Wyatt Russell, who plays the new Captain America John Walker on the show, was recently asked by BBC Radio if he had ever met Evans, and the actor's response was very interesting.

"Have I ever met Chris Evans? I think I have. I don't think I've 'shook his hand' met him, but I think I've walked by him somewhere and made eye contact. That counts as being a stalker, that doesn't count as meeting anybody. But, I guess it would. You just gotta wait until the end of the series and then everybody will be like, 'Oh, wow.'"

If fans should "wait until the end of the series", does that mean we might get to see Evans as Steve Rogers school the new Captain America Walker at the end of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier? What makes the possibility all the more intriguing is that for months now, there have been rumors of Evans reprising his role as Captain America in the MCU, and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier would be the perfect place to plug him back into the franchise.

Of course, MCU fans have been burned before by rumors of epic cameos. The important guest character that Paul Bettany had teased for WandaVision turned out to be the actor himself playing "White Vision". Considering how busy Evans has been as an actor and producer post his MCU days, it is unlikely that he would be interested in coming back into the fold as Steve Rogers after the character had such a satisfying ending to his personal arc in Avengers: Endgame.

In the meantime, MCU fans are having a tough time warming up to the new Captain America. According to Russell, the plan all along had been to introduce John Walker as someone very different from Steve Rogers, and he is enjoying the strong reaction fans are having to his role.

"The Marvel understanding was, 'Look, this is obviously not trying to do what Chris Evans did.' 'Okay, great.' And you kind of do your own thing and I think that's something that is fun for people to put on it. It's really exciting for people to put onto the character. 'Well, you're not that guy!' That's kind of the point. It's kind of what you're playing. It's fun to be the Marvel punching bag for a minute."

Created by Malcolm Spellman and directed by Kari Skogland, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Erin Kellyman, Adepero Oduye, Florence Kasumba, and Daniel Brühl. New episodes debut Fridays on Disney+.