The Falcon and The Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland has teased the debut of Sam Wilson as Captain America. Sharing a clip from the final moments of the most recent episode of the Disney+ series to her Instagram story, Skogland added a twirling image of Captain America's iconic shield underneath, confirming without any doubt that The Falcon is now ready to take up the mantle.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier picks up around six months after the events of 2019's Avengers: Endgame, during which Steve Rogers AKA Captain America returned from an alternate timeline as an old man following his quest to put the Infinity Stones back in their rightful place. Having been handed the mantle, Sam Wilson is struggling to live up to the legacy of The First Avenger and must team up with Bucky Barnes for a globe-trotting adventure that tests their abilities and their patience.

Over the course of the series, Sam and Bucky have grown closer as they both try to come to terms with the absence of Steve Rogers and how best to live up to his legacy. Spoilers for the most recent episode, The Truth, so look away now if you have yet to see it.

The final moments show Sam Wilson opening up a case that has been gifted to him by Wakanda. While we do not see what it is in the case, it is likely to be a new, tailor-made Captain America suit for Wilson to wear (perhaps with a new set of vibranium wings to go along with it). Much of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has been about Wilson making sense of why Steve chose him to continue as Captain America, and how he will be received by the public, something which director Kari Skogland felt was important to explore.

"We wanted Sam to engage in both a public and private conversation of what it means for a Black man to pick up such an iconic historically white symbol," she said recently. "By starting off with his acknowledgement of how important it is as a symbol, and that it is connected to a bygone era, Sam opens the door to the idea that what defines a hero today is not the same ideal as it was when Steve first picked up the shield."

"It is important that we explore all sides to its future as a symbol, given it represents the American flag and the deep history that comes with something that represents equality and freedom," Skogland continues. "It needs to be an ongoing discussion because those very coveted ideas that are the core to the American Dream are actually fragile and need to be protected from those that go down a slippery slope, no matter how well intentioned, that actually puts freedom and equality in the crosshairs."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is available on Disney+, with the series premiering on March 19, 2021. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will run for six episodes until April 23. This comes to us courtesy of Kari Skogland's Instagram account.