It's time to put on your tinfoil hats and squint those eyes because we've got some serious speculation on the way. Recently, Marvel released a new full-length trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier during the Super Bowl. The video was shared by many of the social media accounts controlled by Marvel Studios. One, in particular, is worth raising an eyebrow over. Namely, the long-dormant Inhumans Twitter account.

Marvel's Inhumans had a short, brutal life on ABC. The show lasted just one season, airing in 2017, after failing in a big way critically. The fanbase did little to embrace it either. The Twitter account hasn't shared anything since December 2019, and anything it has shared has been connected to the show in some way. But, for its first tweet in over a year, the account shared the new trailer with the following message.

"Are you ready? Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios' The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and start streaming the Original Series March 19 on Disney+. #FalconAndWinterSoldier"

Yes, it is common for studios to share new promotional materials on every social media outlet available. So it is pretty easy to write this off as business as usual. Or is it? Marvel Studios has had plenty to promote over the last year. Several Black Widow trailers. WandaVision. Everything from the huge Disney investor day presentation. The account's 80,000 follows, though not a large amount compared to other Marvel-controlled accounts, could have been put to use plenty of times in the past. Why did Marvel decide now was the right time to dust off the Inhumans account? Could it be that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will somehow connect to these characters?

Admittedly, this is a bit of a stretch. But let us never forget that, at one point, Marvel Studios was planning to turn The Inhumans into a big movie franchise as part of Phase 3 of the MCU. Those plans were scrapped in favor of the ill-advised TV show. Be that as it may, it seems hard to imagine that characters like Black Bolt will be sitting on the sidelines forever. Granted, it is impossible to imagine the versions of these characters from the ABC series will be brought into the MCU. Who knows? Maybe we're in for some surprise stunt-casting. WandaVision has been full of surprises so far. Why not this show as well?

What we know for sure is that Anthony Mackie will return as Sam Wilson/Falcon alongside Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier. They will once again be taking on Zemo, who we last saw in Captain America: Civil War. At the show's center will be a struggle to determine who will take up the mantle of Captain America in the absence of Steve Rogers. Maybe, just maybe, the Inhumans will factor into all of this. But probably not. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts on Disney+ on March 19. You can check out the post for yourself from the Inhumans Twitter account.