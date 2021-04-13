Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has already introduced several shocking elements to the legacy of Captain America and the super soldier serum, with one of them being the debut of Isaiah Bradley, a Black man who was imbued with powers during the 1950s. The introduction of Isaiah proved to be one of the most powerful scenes in the show, and now, Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore has revealed that there is "more to come" from Isaiah's troubling story.

"And I think that's such an important character, and more to come, but I think that's why the Isaiah Bradley inclusion was so great. And again all credit goes to Malcolm for really advocating for that."

While commending Malcolm Spellman, the showrunner behind The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Moore also revealed what he thinks makes Isaiah so crucial saying that the character "really weighs on the things I think are subconscious in Sam's character, Isaiah gets to make them conscious, he gets to bring them out."

Played by Carl Lumbly, Isaiah Bradley features in the second episode of the series, The Star-Spangled Man, and very quickly makes an impression on Sam Wilson. A Korean War veteran, Isaiah is given the Super Soldier Serum in the 1950s and is assigned by the United States military to eliminate the Winter Soldier. He fails, and is later imprisoned, spending three decades being experimented on by the U.S. government and HYDRA.

The story of Isaiah Bradley is one of the more intriguing breadcrumbs that have so far been laid by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and the character and his past have a lot of potential for both the themes of the series itself and an exploration of more topical matters, something that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has not shied away from. So, it's very promising to hear that we will see him again.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier picks up around six months after the events of 2019's Avengers: Endgame, during which Steve Rogers AKA Captain America returned from an alternate timeline as an old man following his quest to put the Infinity Stones back in their rightful place. Having been handed the mantle, Sam Wilson is struggling to live up to the legacy of The First Avenger and must team up with Bucky Barnes for a globe-trotting adventure that tests their abilities and their patience.

The series has been a huge hit for Disney+, with critics praising the thrilling action sequences, tackling of modern-day themes, and the chemistry between Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, who reprise their roles as Sam Wilson / Falcon and James "Bucky" Barnes / Winter Soldier respectively.

Along with the introduction of Isaiah Bradley, actress Emily VanCamp, who reprises her role as Sharon Carter, recently teased the arrival of another surprise MCU character. "As someone who's in the show, I'm always surprised by things too and I think it's great that there are theories swirling around," she said. "I'm excited for people to see all the new characters that are yet to come in the series."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is available on Disney+, with the series premiering on March 19, 2021. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will run for six episodes until April 23. This comes to us from Vanity Fair's Still Watching podcast.