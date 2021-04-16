Warning: Spoilers! Unlike WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier delivered on its promise of a big surprise cameo in the latest episode Truth. The show featured Emmy-award-winning actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus making a styled entry into the MCU as Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine. The Veep star joines the epic Marvel Cinematic Universe in this surprise appearance, which could spawn tons of new stories, movie spinoffs and series possibilities for the MCU, inspired by some of the most beloved and acclaimed Marvel Comics special issues of all time.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Cameo

The short screen time for Julia Louis-Dreyfus left too much on the plate for the audience to grasp. Julia Louis-Dreyfus appears as Contessa Valentina after John Walker is stripped of his mantle as Captain America and is even court-martialed, leaving him without the rank and respect he earned putting his life at risk for the nation. As he sits disgruntled alongside his wife outside the senate committee hearing office, Valentina approaches Walker with a secret offer. Valentina is aware of the fact that John has taken the serum, and she shows some interest in his approach towards his newfound powers. She even sides with his take on Captain America's meaning and significance, which is mostly related to the power and control it offers. Though she does not reveal more about herself, she leaves John saying she'll be in touch, giving his wife a black-and-white card, which appears blank.

Who is Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine?

In the comics, Valentia is a S.H.I.E.L.D associate, an expert espionage agent working closely with Nicky Fury, even heading up the charts to the rank of Deputy Director. Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine impressed Nick to a point that they eventually became lovers. The character has been written in the comics in different variants and versions, the most notable of them being Secret Invasion, which becomes a Disney+ MCU series in 2022. In Secret Invasion, Valentina is captured by Skrulls, and a Skrull agent is sent to take her place in S.H.I.E.L.D. Realizing a conspiracy, Nick kills the agent in disguise and learns of the Skrull Invasion. After the invasion is averted, Nick learns that Valentina has been a triple agent, spying on S.H.I.E.L.D. on behalf of Leviathan, a Soviet spy group. In her quest to extract information from Nick, he eventually learns of the betrayal. Valentina thus becomes Madame Hydra.

What the Cameo Could Mean for the MCU?

Marvel Studios has previously rewritten or modified several characters to fit them into the shared continuity within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel may amalgamate certain versions of the character to create a unique tone, to support the ongoing storyline in the universe, but anyway, it gets more exciting.

One of the most anticipated stories that would connect to this cameo in the MCU could be the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion. Based on the eponymous comic-book issue, which had Contessa Valentina in a significant role, the series could feature Louis-Dreyfus as Madame Hydra. The series could delve into the earlier days when Nick and Valentina worked together and now both could come face-to-face, as adversaries. Secret Invasion may deal with a scenario where the Skrulls have infiltrated various levels of authoritative organizations, governments, and agencies. It's possible that Valentina is looking for someone to help her in executing this invasion and she could use Walker as a pawn, given he has grown disillusioned against the government and his nation who outcast him in return for his service.

Of course, his knowledge of working with Skrulls would prove fruitful to Nick Fury, but meeting an old ally and his former lover again, both on different sets of courses, will make for a perfectly amazing viewing experience.

Other storylines could include Madame Hydra secretly running HYDRA behind the curtains and is trying to recruit John Walker to her aide on this process. It's also possible that the reason for recruiting John Walker could be to gain access to the super serum (which the character playfully discussed during the sequence in the show), and that Valentina, in this version, is none other than the Power Broker.

Theory: MCU May Introduce the Dark Avengers

Julia Louis-Dreyfus was earlier set to appear in Black Widow as Contessa Valentina, but that didn't see the light as Black Widow was delayed due to the pandemic. Possibly, Contessa is a Red Room trained spy, who joined S.H.I.E.L.D. in later years and worked with Nick Fury. Following her turn to Madame Hydra, she is now probably assembling her own team of fallen idols, which can include John Walker, and possibly Yelena Belova from Black Widow. This gives a Dark Avengers vibe as well, which is a team comprising villains disguised as established superheroes in the comics. Though Dark Avengers have a distinctive storyline in the comics, it's possible that the MCU is bringing in Valentina as the founder of Dark Avengers, which, in the comics, also included John Walker in a certain capacity.

The Card

During her cameo, Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Contessa Valentina hands over to Walker's wife a blank, black-and-white card. It's completely a hypothesis, but Black represents Anarchism, while White is mostly associated with non-violence. The card could be the symbol of Contessa's team of anarchist individuals, who wish to achieve their own sense of peace through anarchy against the "new world order" that has claimed authority post-Blip.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' cameo opens up several possibilities for the MCU to explore, which will further increase the connection between all the MCU entries across television and the films, all taking place in the same (or alternate) continuity. As far as the cameo is considered, Louis-Dreyfus' character's intentions don't seem good and she could be the medium to wreak havoc upon Earth. Whatever it is, Marvel will certainly have great plans for an actor of her stature within its Cinematic Universe. This news was partially reported at Vanity Fair.