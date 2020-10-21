Some old Marvel friends, and possibly enemies, will be making a comeback in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. This, according to writer Derek Kolstad, who is the lead writer of the upcoming Disney+ series. Kolstad has explained that some old characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be returning in the show, albeit in unexpected ways.

Derek Kolstad, best known as the writer behind the John Wick franchise, was recently a guest on the Script Apart Podcast. During the conversation, the subject of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier came up. At this state, much is being kept under wraps but Kolstad was willing to divulge a bit of intriguing info. Here's what he had to say.

"What I will say is that there are characters from the earliest Marvel movies that are coming back. We're layering them in and reinventing them in a way that's gonna shift the storytelling structure. It's f****** awesome."

Understandably so, Derek Kolstad did not dive into specifics. We know that Daniel Bruhl will be making his return as Zemo, who we haven't seen since the end of Captain America: Civil War. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will be leading the series as Sam Wilson and Bucky, respectively. Emily VanCamp will be making her return as Sharon Carter as well. Beyond that, the door is wide open for old MCU characters to appear.

Not much has been revealed by way of plot details for the Disney+ show. We know for sure that it will be picking up after the events of Avengers: Endgame. It was originally scheduled to debut in August as the first in this new batch of live-action MCU shows that will be heavily tied to the movies. But when production was forced to shut down back in March over health and safety concerns, it was pushed back. Derek Kolstad did offer a bit in terms of what to expect, saying that secondary characters will be brought to the forefront in the series.

"I'm very proud of and honoured by what it came to be. Here's what I'll say: growing up, everyone would give someone like Robin s***. But Robin's pretty badass, and became pretty badass in the comics. [We're] taking secondary characters and putting them in the primary roles, and [as a result] they're cooler. They're more interesting. There's more humanity, more longing, more suffering, and coming to grips with who and what they are."

Wyatt Russell will be joining the MCU fold as John Walker, aka U.S. Agent. Noah Mills and Carl Lumbly are also on board in as-of-yet confirmed roles. Other live-action MCU shows in development include Loki, Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight. WandaVision will be the first of the bunch to arrive in December. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set to debut sometime in 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Empire.