WandaVision managed to crash Disney+ during quite a few new episode debuts. And that tradition appears to be continuing. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel's second live-action series for Disney+, debuted last week. And it was an immediate hit. So much so that total global viewership for the Marvel Studios' action thriller landed as the most watched series for its opening weekend on Disney+.

Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities. And their patience. Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, the six-episode series also stars Daniel Brühl as Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier debuted worldwide on Disney+ March 19, 2021. And if this holds out, the audience is only going to get bigger for each new episode as the weeks pass by.

We haven't had an MCU movie hit theaters since Spider-Man: Far From Home debuted on screens in the summer of 2019. So it's no wonder that one of the biggest movie franchises on the planet is killing it on the small screen. Black Widow and Eternals were delayed from coming to theaters in 2020 due to the pandemic. Those two adventures should land at theaters sometime later this year if all goes according to plan.

In the meantime, we have five more episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which will be followed by the debut of Loki on Disney+ this June. Black Widow will be in theaters May 7, to kick off the summer movie going season. Shang Chi is still on the boards for a July 9 release, with Eternals hitting theaters in November. And Spider-Man: No Way Home will be this year's big Christmas release. Of course, as we've seen over the course of the past 13 months, anything could happen at any minute, so these releases aren't guaranteed. And there is still a chance that Black Widow could go straight to Disney+ this summer.

As far as the current MCU is concerned, WandaVision was a big hit with Marvel fans. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are earning equal praise for their return as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. Disney+ Original series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier from Marvel Studios ranked as the most watched series premiere ever on Disney+ during its opening weekend, Friday, March 19 - Sunday, March 22, and the most watched title overall for the same time period on a global basis, including in Disney+ Hotstar markets.

The premiere of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier joins the premieres of Marvel Studios' first live-action series, WandaVision, and the season two premiere of The Mandalorian from Lucasfilm as the three most-watched Disney+ Original series opening weekends to-date. The next episode of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier premieres on Disney+ this Friday at Midnight.