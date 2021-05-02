The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has shown its main characters go through some pretty major arcs, usually for the better, from Sam Wilson accepting his new role as Captain America, to Bucky Barnes finally moving on from his Winter Soldier persona. One character whose arc took a dark turn was Sharon Carter, played by Emily VanCamp. Despite being one of Captain America's staunchest allies, the show revealed that Sharon has now become the sinister Power Broker. In an interview with Collider, VanCamp confirmed her support for her character's drastic turn.

"I thought it was great. I mean, look, they really went there. We just turned Sharon on her head. I mean, she's a totally different person, totally different character, and I just loved that. It felt like, again, it was fulfilling that thing that I felt like we never really completed with Sharon in terms of the films. And so it was just very cool."

The last time we saw Sharon before The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, she had assisted Steve Rogers in breaking international law to help Bucky. Since then, Sharon lost her job at SHIELD and was forced to go on the run as a wanted fugitive.

All that time spent in exile clearly took a toll on Sharon's personality. When she shows up in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sharon has become noticeably more cynical and bitter and appears to have a more disillusioned view of the world. It is then revealed by the end of the series that Sharon's disillusionment had grown so much that she had become a renowned criminal dealer in arms and goods, referred to as the "Power Broker". According to VanCamp, she was just as much in the dark about Sharon's heel turn as the audience until she read the script for the final episode.

"I think we got most of the scripts pretty early on, if I remember correctly. And I remember [showrunners] Malcolm [Spellman] and Kari and a bunch of people saying, 'Well, just wait until you see what happens in the end.' I had no idea what they were talking about, and then of course, the reveal happened and it made a ton of sense. But they all sort of let me read the script and kind of get a sense of what was happening within the story."

Clearly, now that Steve Rogers is married off to Peggy Carter, Sharon's original role in the MCU as Steve's love interest no longer applies. It will be interesting to see how the franchise deals with Sharon's newfound villainy, and whether redemption is on the cards for her somewhere down the line. Considering how much the MCU loves sympathetic villains, we might get to see VanCamp return for the upcoming Captain America 4 as a more heroic Sharon Carter. About shooting the finale and hw it changed due to Covid-19, Van Camp said this.

""I think they shut down production when they were in Prague. I was not in Prague, but I still had most of my scenes from Episode 6 to shoot. And so initially, that big sequence in the end in Episode 6, it was less in the tunnels and there were a lot more people around. I remember coming back and they'd really toned that down for protocol purposes and all of that, which made a lot of sense, but I actually think it made everything better and feel more intimate. So yeah, I had most of that final episode, the Power Broker reveal, all of that was when we came back in September. And so the story didn't change that much, but the locations and the way in which we told the story did, and I think it actually made it better."

Directed by Kari Skogland, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly, and Daniel Brühl. The entire first season is available to stream on Disney+. This news originated at Collider.