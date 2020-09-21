Though not hugely surprising, yet no less disappointing for Marvel fans, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been pushed to 2021. The live-action series was originally set to arrive in August of this year as the first entry in this new batch of shows heavily tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, when the production was put on pause earlier this year during the shutdown, it put a hitch in Disney's plans. It joins a growing list of TV shows and movies that have been forced to move to next year.

While Disney and Marvel Studios have yet to formally announce a new date, a quiet update made to the show's page on Disney+ reveals that it will indeed be arriving sometime in 2021. At the bottom of the page, it now says "coming 2021." The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was going to arrive in August, with WandaVision set to follow in December. We recently got a trailer for WandaVision, which is still expected to arrive this year, most likely in the fall. That means it will become the first new live-action Marvel show to debut on Disney+, which is not insignificant.

The question of when Sam and Bucky will return to the MCU is a bit hazier at this point. When virtually all of Hollywood was forced to shut down production back in March it was said the show was nearly done and didn't have all that much more to film. So it's a matter of how quickly the team can get things squared away under the current circumstances. While some live-action productions such as The Batman and Jurassic World: Dominion have resumed filming, it has not been without speed bumps.

As is often the case with anything MCU related, the studio is keeping a tight lid on the details. We know for sure the show will pick up following the events of Avengers: Endgame with Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) teaming up for a global adventure. The series is directed by Kari Skogland, with Malcolm Spellman on board as the head writer. The cast also includes Daniel Bruhl, making his return as Zemo, with Emily VanCamp reprising her role as Sharon Carter and Wyatt Russell on board to play John Walker, aka U.S. Agent. Noah Mills and Carl Lumbly round out the cast in mystery roles.

Anthony Mackie previously said that the Disney+ series felt like a six-hour movie. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is directly involved as a producer, which wasn't really the case with other live-action shows like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. or the Netflix offerings like Daredevil. Plus, it's said each of these new Disney+ shows will have budgets comparable to that of an MCU movie. Other live-action MCU shows in the works include Hawkeye, Loki, She-Hulk, Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier arrives in 2021 on the Disney+ streaming app.