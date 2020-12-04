Emily VanCamp says that a January 2021 release date for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is possible. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have had to be extra patient in 2020 as all of the movies and shows that were supposed to be released got pushed back to 2021. The upcoming series, which stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, was originally supposed to debut in the fall, but it was delayed along with everything else. Most of the large 2020 productions for TV and the big screen were shut down back in the middle of March, before being able to start back up again over the summer and fall.

In a new interview, Emily VanCamp was asked about her return to the MCU for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The actress plays Sharon Carter in the series, who is a character that fans have been asking about a lot lately, especially after the conclusion of Infinity War when everybody was dusted by Thanos. While VanCamp could not give much away in the interview, she did tease an imminent release date. She had this to say.

"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. I don't think they have a release date, cause we had to come back and finish [filming] after lockdown. They're done filming, so they're probably almost done editing at this point. Hopefully, beginning of the year. And, The Resident is starting up in January as well, so there might be a lot of me... come January."

While Emily VanCamp believes that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier could debut in January 2021, that might not line up with the way Marvel Studios is preparing to work. For one, WandaVision is premiering on January 15th. While we have yet to see the MCU series debut, one can imagine that Marvel isn't going to put two of the most highly anticipated shows of 2021 out at the same time. With that being said, the studio does like to keep fans on their toes.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier plot is still a mystery, as the studio has kept the whole production under wraps. Sebastian Stan recently teased what MCU fans can expect when they tune in for the first time. "In a sense, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know it," said the Winter Soldier actor. "But, it's also really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character."

Sebastian Stan went on to tease that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will do a deep dive into the two star characters. "These characters are getting so much more mileage for all of us to explore them," he said. "We can put them in situations that we've never been able to put them in before because you now have six hours as opposed to two." As to when the long-awaited show will finally premiere on Disney+, that is anybody's guess at the moment, but Emily VanCamp seems to think that it will be out in early 2021. You can check out the interview with VanCamp above, thanks to the PJ Stock Instagram page.