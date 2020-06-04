The Falcon and the Winter Soldier could receive a name change if Disney+ and Marvel Studios decide to move forward with a second season. Production on the first season had to halt back in March for obvious reasons. It has been rumored that WandaVision, which wrapped principal photography in March, is going back for reshoots in July. As of this writing, it's unclear when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be able to finish up everything.

If The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season 2 becomes a reality, there's a very good chance it could arrive under a new name. For many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, the name is currently a bit of a mouthful. But, that's not the reason for the rumored title change. Charles Murphy talked about the possible second season and name change in a new podcast. You can read his thoughts below.

"Coming out of season one, [Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson] are going to have gone through something traumatic and be different. There was definitely at one point a plan for a second season... If they did have season two, it wouldn't be called The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season 2, it would be a thematically related thing with a different name."

MCU fans are hoping to see Sam Wilson take on the Captain America mantle. Steve Rogers passed the iconic shield down to Wilson at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, though The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will deal with the complications of that happening. If Wilson is the real Captain America by the end of season 1, season 2 will most definitely need a title change. But, will Marvel Studios want to do that on a TV show?

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has said more than once that the Disney Plus MCU shows will have a big effect on the big screen material. With Sam Wilson taking on the Captain America name, the studio may want to save that for the big screen, leaving the Disney+ series to lay the groundwork. Regardless, this is all good news for Sam Wilson and the fans who have been waiting to see how his story arc will continue after receiving the shield.

As for the traumatic events in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season 1, there have been theories that one of the characters might not make it out alive. Just like the season 2 speculation, this is all rumor for the time being, though we should learn all of the details very soon since the show is set to premiere on Disney+ at the end of the summer. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what happens in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season 1. Murphy's Multiverse was the first to report on the possible name change for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.