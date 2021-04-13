The MCU had yet another winner on its hands with the recent release of the Disney+ miniseries, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Sebastian Stan stars in the show as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier, alongside Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka Falcon. In an interview with Collider, Stan was asked if a second season of the show was currently being planned, and the actor admitted he has no information on the subject.

"No, we have not [heard about a second season], and I'll tell you that honestly, we have not. As per usual, I don't quite know what the next step is. We never really do. Maybe some people do, maybe [Robert] Downey [Jr.] used to know, I don't know... I have nothing but complete, utter gratitude for the opportunities that I've gotten from [MCU showrunner Kevin Feige]. And especially just also that Anthony [Mackie] and I have gotten, now with the show again, on my end, to yet again reinvent this character, find new nuances about him. So it's already kind of a win in so many ways for me."

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier sees Bucky and Sam struggling with the exit of Steve Rogers from his Captain America persona. Sam has to decide whether he should accept the shield that Steve passed on to him while struggling with monetary problems. Meanwhile, Bucky is trying to find some semblance of normality as a civilian, even though his past as an assassin keeps coming back to haunt him.

Fans and critics alike have praised the show for shining a spotlight on characters and events that could not be addressed in the MCU movies. Still, despite the acclaim lavished on the show, Sebastian Stan asserts that no one at Marvel Studios is taking their success for granted, and the shows are designed to end with each new season without assuming another season is guaranteed.

"My impression is that nobody's over at that studio getting caught in the noise. They just love the work. They're just always constantly grateful. Which if you look at the movies, a lot of the endings of the movies [are] like, 'Well, this could be it, but maybe we'll get lucky and we'll get another one!' There's never been, 'Well, yeah, we're Marvel, we'll just fucking hit another home run.' There's always this thing of embracing the last film for what it is and the hope of a continuation without expectation, and that's very difficult to do at that level."

While a second season might not be on the cards, at least fans can take comfort from Stan's comments that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will offer a satisfactory conclusion instead of ending on a cliffhanger in anticipation of Season 2.

Directed by Kari Skogland, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly, and Daniel Brühl. New episodes debut Fridays on Disney+. This news comes from Collider.