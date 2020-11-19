Every upcoming MCU project in Phase 4 is expected to tie up the countless loose plot threads left behind by its Phase 3: the fate of Wakanda now that the world is aware of its existence, where is Lady Sif off to, who will be the next Captain America, and more. But there is one question that the upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will certainly answer. And that is the fate of Sharon Carter, the former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent who was last seen in Captain America: Civil War and was on the run after helping Steve Rogers.

Captain America: Civil War saw Tony Stark siding with the government and wanting the Avengers to sign the Sokovia Accords, under which an international panel would control and monitor their movements as well as keep the growing number of enhanced individuals in check. Those who didn't sign would be recognized as self-functioning vigilantes and not an Avenger. First Captain America and Sam rescued Barnes and then Black Widow aided in their escape, making them all fugitives as per the new law.

But immediately after it, all hell broke loose with Thanos' minions ascending on Earth and the Mad Titan snapping the universe away into dust before the Avengers managed to reverse it all in Avengers Endgame, returning Earth and other planets to their pre-snap condition. And as for the controversial Sokovia Accords, surely living in a half-decimated planet that is then saved by the very "fugitives" would simply nullify their existence, right? Nope.

Recently, images of the Disney+ merchandise for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier were leaked, which includes a few keychains, notebooks, stickers, and cards. Most of them feature Sam and Barnes, with occasionally the question "Who will wield the shield?" sprawled across the items. But one particular sticker is of a hooded Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) with 'WANTED' written across her eyes, establishing that she already is or will become a fugitive in the series.

So, the question that arises is what could she have possibly done to become a wanted fugitive. Maybe she will have some tiff with John Walker, the U.S. agent slated to make his first live-action appearance in the upcoming Disney+ series and end on the wrong side of the government. Or maybe, she will fall for some elaborate evil scheme of Helmet Zemo. But the more plausible and logical answer here appears to be the fact that the Sokovia Accords are still in effect.

In Civil War, as Rogers, Sam, and Barnes were all being hunted by the government, Cap called upon Carter, working for the CIA and stationed at the Joint Counter Terrorist Centre, to retrieve his Shield and Sam's EXO-7 Falcon. Without fearing the repercussions of going against Everett Ross and in turn the government, she stole the equipment and returned them to Captain America, who warned Carter that because she helped him the government will now target her as well. While it wasn't specified, Carter too went on the run and was one of those who were dusted away during the snap.

But the latest The Falcon and The Winter Soldier merch possibly confirms that those who fell on the wrong side of the law in Civil War are still considered fugitives, whether they were victims of the Snap or not. This news comes to us via the MCU fan account Marvel News.