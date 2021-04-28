After six exciting weeks,The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has wrapped up its run. Like most things in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it wrapped up its narrative while leaving many threads dangling for future projects. One character of particular interest following the finale is Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter. To say the least of it, her character is radically reshaped by the events of the show and she figures to be a big part of the MCU going forward. But did the series set Carter up for an even bigger twist down the line?

What Happened With Sharon Carter In The Falcon And the Winter Soldier?

Warning: SPOILERS ahead for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Proceed with caution. The Sharon Carter we catch up with in the series is not the same Sharon Carter we left off with in Captain America: Civil War. Following her participation in the events of that movie, she became a criminal and a fugitive. No longer allowed in the U.S., Carter started operating in the shadowy underworld of Madripoor. This is not Peggy Carter's buttoned-up "do the right thing" niece anymore. This is a hardened, shady individual who has become cutthroat and connected to big-time criminals.

What's more, the finale confirmed a popular theory, with Sharon Carter revealed to be the so-called Power Broker. But Sharon did help Sam, who took up the mantle as our new Captain America, and Bucky stop the Flag Smashers. She also took a bullet for her trouble. To say the very least, it became a complicated situation.

Sharon's Big Turn In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Post-Credits Scene

Things got even more twisty in the show's big post-credits scene. Because, on the surface, it appeared that Sharon Carter had a big hand in stopping the Flag Smashers, the U.S. Government offered her a full pardon. In reality, she had a big hand in causing the whole mess. Additionally, Carter was reinstated at the CIA. During her hearing, Carter expressed gratitude and it seemed all was well.

But then, as she's leaving the building, we get a flash of an evil grin right at the camera. The newly-reinstated Agent Carter then picks up the phone, speaking to an unknown criminal on the other end of the line. She requests that they "start lining up our buyers" as they now have access to weapons and other government goods. Sharon Carter is full-on evil now. Or is she? That brings us to the question of the possible, bigger twist coming.

Is Sharon Carter a Skrull?

Skrulls, the shapeshifting alien race who can disguise themselves as anyone that were introduced in Captain Marvel, aren't done in the MCU just yet. A Secret Invasion series is in the works for Disney+. We already know that Ben Mendelsohn's Talos is returning. The Skrulls were a huge part of the comics and they are expected to be a big part of the show. With Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury at the center of Secret Invasion, it might make sense for Sharon Carter to pop up in the show as well. With that, the question must be asked; is Sharon Carter secretly a Skrull?

Yes, it makes sense that Sharon Carter might have been ousted by the U.S. for her crimes. But it also seems feasible that her superhero pals could have helped her out in some way. Not to mention that the Sharon Carter we knew couldn't conceivably go this far in the other direction. This is Peggy Carter's niece we're talking about. If it were revealed down the line, perhaps in Secret Invasion, or even Captain Marvel 2, that Carter was indeed a Skrull during the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it would explain a lot.

Granted, that does raise other questions. Where is the real Sharon Carter? Who was this possible Skrull talking to on the phone? What is this Skrull's endgame? For now, we are left with more questions than answers. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now available on the Disney+ streaming app.