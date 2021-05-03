The Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer Malcolm Spellman really wanted to have Tom Holland's Spider-Man drop by in the season one finale. But Marvel told him, "No way!" Any impending MCU cameo needs to make sense, and despite The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ending in New York, home of Peter Parker, Marvel boss Kevin Feige was not down with bringing the web-slinger in for a bit of action. Mainly because it seemed so out of place.

Malcolm Spellman revealed this bit of intel during the Making-Of special for the MCU series on Disney+. Spellman was excited to bring in quite a few existing MCU characters, but was told no early on. He did, however, get to have Don Cheadle show up as James Rhodes in the first episode. Other Avengers, including the much hoped for return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, were off the table.

When asked if Spellman had any intentions or hopes of bringing in some of the other New York superheroes, such as Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, the writer was quite excited by the idea. But it was a no go from the get-go. Did he want Spider-Man to reunite with Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes?

"Of course! Then Kevin Feige tells you, 'No. Stop it.' Listen, when you first show up to these projects, in your mind you think you're gonna get to use everybody in the MCU. But Marvel always asks, 'Does this person belong in this story? You cannot just geek out and put all of our characters in your project because you like them. They have to occur organically.' So Spider-Man did not make it."

Spider-Man would have been a pretty big get for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Not quite as triumphant as the return of Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale. But MCU fans would have loved it. Paul Bettany had promised that an MCU cameo was happening in WandaVision that rivaled the return of the Jedi, but he trolled fans, and was merely talking about himself showing up as White Vision. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier did not bust out any jaw-dropping Marvel cameos during its finale either. And it's obvious Marvel boss Kevin Feige has some apprehensions of just throwing in certain superheroes for the sole fact of seeing them again on screen. It must service the story, which trumps the wow factor.

Sam Wilson fully commits to being Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale. Had Spider-Man shown up, it would have taken some of the sheen off that gloriously anticipated reveal of Anthony Mackie in his new Stars and Stripes costume.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actually takes place a couple of months before the events seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which also complicates things in terms of having a Spider-Man cameo. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier takes place six months after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and as we see, some people are still coming to terms with the blip. Now that Marvel Studios has tampered expectations for MCU cameos in these Disney+ shows, expectations will be otherwise lowered for Loki this summer. Which, if you think about it, would be the perfect time to spring a massive Marvel cameo on fans, as they will definitely not be expecting it. Marvel Studios and big boss Kevin Feige certainly like to keep people on their toes. This story originated at Inverse.