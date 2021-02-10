It's true. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer smashed Super Bowl viewing ratings this past Sunday. The upcoming Disney+ series is one of the most-anticipated projects of the year, and the action-packed new trailer has raised the excitement bar even higher. While WandaVision has been a slow burn mystery, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier appears to be more of a traditional Marvel Cinematic Universe offering, at least based on the short amounts of footage we've see thus far.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer was watched over 125 million times in the 24 hours following the Super Bowl. According to Deadline, that number is made up of streaming and spot numbers combined. To put that in perspective, The Rise of Skywalker trailer received 111 million views after debuting at Star Wars Celebration in 2019. WandaVision received 53 million views after its trailer launched during the Emmys back in September, which was the previous record breaker for a streaming series. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now the clear winner in terms of streaming shows and trailer views.

If that wasn't enough, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier became the fifth-most searched Super Bowl ad. It accomplished this feat within five minutes of airing during the big game. Ads in the top ten are normally from brands, and not usually trailers, so that's another win for Marvel Studios, who are preparing to release a ton of new projects in the near future. The upcoming Disney+ series also immediately started trending on social media after it dropped, which according to Google, was mainly from word of mouth.

This year's Super Bowl was commanding a reported $5.5 million 30 seconds of airtime. The price has gone up steadily over the years, and a lot of advertisers decided to donate their money towards the pandemic this year. With that being said, there were still a lot of paid ads, 89 in total. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier generated six times more search than any other ad that dropped during the game. While the Super Bowl is always massive in terms of viewership, MCU fans are often tuning in just to see if the studio teases anything and then promptly switching the channel.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is all set to premiere on March 19th, exclusively on Disney+. The show will consist of six episodes, which are believed to be on the longer side. WandaVision is currently streaming with a shorter runtime and more episodes. MCU fans have been torn on the weekly release schedule, mainly because the episodes are so short. This is the same thing that Star Wars fans ran into with The Mandalorian. Regardless, both shows have been receiving a ton of attention with record breaking streaming numbers. Deadline was the first to report on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's new streaming record.