A villain in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier may have been accidentally revealed. Of all things, this has to do with an Apple iPhone. Specifically, a character who, for reasons that we'll go over in a minute, is suspiciously not using an Apple product. What's more, using some speculation, this may provide a clue to the identity of the mysterious Power Broker.

Warning: this post may contain spoilers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Proceed with caution. For starters, we need to go over the importance of iPhones in movies and TV shows. Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Knives Out director Rian Johnson revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair last year that Apple won't let villains use Apple products. Here's what the filmmaker had to say about it at the time.

"Apple, they let you use iPhones in movies, but, and this is very pivotal, if you're ever watching a mystery movie, bad guys cannot have iPhones on camera. Every single filmmaker who has a bad guy in their movie that's supposed to be a secret wants to murder me right now."

This brings us to the possible spoiler. A TikTok video posted by user 3noracha started making the rounds recently. In episode 3 of the Disney+ series, we catch back up with Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter, who is now a fugitive working in Madripoor. As the video points out, Carter's choice of cellular device is noteworthy. Here's what she has to say about it.

"While watching The Falcon and the Winter Soldier I saw that Sam was using an Apple, and Torres was using an Apple. So they're good. I haven't seen Bucky use a phone yet, so we don't know. But then, today, while rewatching episode 3, I saw this..."

The video then cuts to a brief clip of the show that reveals Sharon Carter is not using an iPhone. So, if Rian Johnson's rule is correct, this seems to suggest that Carter is actually a villain and no longer on the side of the good guys. Given what we've come to learn about the character and what she's experienced in the aftermath of Civil War, no longer being allowed into the U.S. and being branded a criminal, that might make sense. To take things one step further, one could theorize that Sharon Carter is the Power Broker we've heard so much about.

Aside from the iPhone situation, Sharon Carter asserted herself as someone who is connected within the criminal underworld in Madripoor. This makes her a possible candidate to be the Power Broker. And it would make for an unexpected twist, given that Carter has been on the side of good ever since we first met her in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. We shall find out soon enough. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier returns with a new episode on Disney+ this Friday. You can check out the original video on 3noracha's TikTok.