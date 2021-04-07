In Captain America: Civil War, the entire conflict between Iron Man and Captain America started after Helmut Zemo, played by Daniel Brühl, engineered the assassination of the previous King of Wakanda. Zemo has now popped up again in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and the fallout from his previous crime is still unfolding, as a Wakandan soldier named Ayo appeared in the show's latest episode seeking Zemo. In an interview with EW, Brühl hinted that a meeting with Ayo would not end well for his character, setting up a possible Wakanda conflict.

"Oh yeah. These are very intimidating warriors who are after me. As much as I enjoyed me, as in Daniel, seeing [Ayo actress] Florence [Kasumba] again and talking to her - the only other German-speaking actor on the set - for Zemo, this is trouble. He should better watch out."

In his previous MCU appearance, Zemo was far removed from his character of "Baron Zemo" from the comics to the extent that he never even wore his famous purple mask. Now, the trailers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have shown that Zemo will finally assume his true supervillain identity as the Baron as he plots further nefarious schemes. According to Brühl, audiences will see many more sides to Zemo's personality this time around.

"After reading the scripts [for the show], I thought, "Oh! This is a whole new game." It gives me the opportunity to discover so much more [about the character] and to show different sides of Baron Zemo that, actually, I always had in mind knowing the comic books. In Civil War, as much as I enjoyed playing the part, I thought, "Give me that mask at least for a second, for one scene!" "What about Zemo's aristocratic background?" "Why is he called Baron?" That all was added here in the show, and it was so much fun to play around with it. And the sense of humor. I'm always a fan when this is part of the performance, no matter how serious the circumstances are."

While Zemo's reappearance as the Baron is hardly a positive thing for the MCU, he is unlikely to be the main villain of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In Captain America: Civil War, the story went to great lengths to assign a sympathetic motivation for Zemo's actions against the Avengers, so that even as audiences hated him for what he did, they could understand why he did it.

In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the main villain being set up is a new character called Power Broker, who many fans are speculating could actually be Sharon Carter. Only time will tell whether Zemo will prove to be a help or a hindrance to the Falcon and the Winter Soldier in taking down the Broker.

Created by Malcolm Spellman and directed by Kari Skogland, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly, and Daniel Brühl. New episodes debut on Fridays on Disney+. This news originated at Entertainment Weekly.