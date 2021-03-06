Sebastian Stan compared The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to WandaVision in a new interview. The first Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Universe series just wrapped up after taking fans on a mysterious journey. All of the mystery surrounding WandaVision left a lot to the imagination, which led to wild fan theories and speculation. Some of these theories left some MCU fans feeling let down, while others were completely satisfied with the chances that Marvel Studios took when taking a wild left turn with the story of Wanda Maximoff and Vision.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is up next for Disney+ and Marvel Studios, and Sebastian Stan says that it won't be similar to WandaVision's attempt to step outside of the box. In a new interview with Total Film, Stan says, "I think WandaVision is a really interesting, different show from Marvel, and it's tonally in its own world." However, the upcoming MCU series will not be going out as far as the last series, though it will have its own vibe. Stan had this to say.

"I think we are also tonally in our own world in line with what the Captain America franchise movies have been - The Winter Soldier, Civil War -- and so I think we follow a much more ground, relatable approach."

The first footage from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier let MCU fans know that they were heading back to familiar territory. "It's a continuation of the story, and we finally get enough time with these characters," Sebastian Stan says. Stan's Bucky Barnes, along with Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson are major components in the MCU, but fans haven't really seen them in the same way as characters like Thor and Iron Man. Stan continues, "We never got a chance to really fully understand where they come from and the ability to explore that in the tone of the movies, having the action and now more of the character, has been really nice."

WandaVision took MCU fans on a lengthy journey over the last few months through the use of classic sitcoms. It took time for the Marvel aspects to truly take hold, which infuriated some long-time fans, while the slow burn mystery intrigued others. As for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it appears that it will be more in line with the classic MCU storytelling that we have previously seen on the big screen.

Anthony Mackie previously spoke about what's at stake in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, noting that Sam Wilson never agreed to take on Captain America's iconic shield when Steve Rogers passed it on to him at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame. "Where's the shield gonna end up?" asked Mackie. "And, who is going to be Captain America, and is that moniker going to come back? Is someone going to hold that moniker again?" The interview with Sebastian Stan is in the current issue of Total Film.