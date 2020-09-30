Emily VanCamp has officially wrapped filming on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The Sharon Carter actress announced the news on social media late yesterday. The long-awaited series was supposed to have already premiered, but it was forced to shut down production back in March, like the majority of Hollywood productions. WandaVision was able to complete production and will premiere later this year, exclusively on Disney+.

It was first officially announced at last year's D23 Expo that Emily VanCamp was returning as Sharon Carter in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. She appeared on stage with her co-stars Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie to reveal the news. Now, over a year later, the actress has wrapped filming. "That's a wrap! Always love playing this gal," said VanCamp on Instagram. She posted a picture of her chair from the set, which had the name Sharon Carter on it.

While she did not offer up any information as to when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be premiering on Disney+, Emily VanCamp did say that it was "coming soon." While production seems to be coming to a close in Atlanta, it is believed that there is still some more work to do in Prague, Czech Republic. The cast and crew were there in March and already shooting for a few days when the shutdown happened. However, it has not been officially confirmed if the production will travel overseas again, or if they'll stay in Atlanta to finish everything up.

It's unclear what Sharon Carter will be up to in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It is believed that she'll be working with Bucky and Sam to take down Helmut Zemo, but that has not been confirmed. Marvel Studios does not like to give out any unnecessary information if they do not have to. However, Emily VanCamp previously noted that the show will clue us into where Carter has been during the events of Infinity War and Endgame. "We're obviously going to find out where Sharon's been all this time because she's been on the run," VanCamp said last year.

A lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been wondering about Sharon Carter since she did not show up in Infinity War or Endgame. However, we do know that she was a victim of the Decimation, since her picture was shown at the beginning of Endgame. Whatever the case may be, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has a lot of explaining to do for all three of the major characters, as it seems like the Disney+ series is going to be setting something bigger up for them. As for what that is exactly, we'll just have to wait a little bit longer to see. You can check out the production wrap image above, thanks to Emily VanCamp's Instagram account.