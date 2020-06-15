A new set photo from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has made its way online. We should caution up top that this might venture into what certain fans would consider spoiler territory. So be warned before we get into specifics. That said, the photo in question may be hinting at a X-Men surprising villain making its way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The photo, on the surface, appears to just be two people on the set at a craft services table. It showcases a member of what appears to be a biker gang from behind. We can see his leather jacket, which has a rather large symbol of an angry-looking face on the back. As certain fans have since pointed out, this image bears a resemblance to Ogun, the villain who first appeared in Kitty Pryde and Wolverine #1 in the pages of Marvel Comics back in 1984. The character also was prominently featured in the Death of Wolverine storyline that was published in 2014. But it's the alleged location featured in the photo that could have more direct implications on the upcoming Disney+ series.

It seems this photo relates to a batch of set photos that made their way online six months ago. Sam and Bucky were being attacked by a biker gang. At the time, it wasn't clear who they were affiliated with or where they were from. This new photo appears to shed new light on that, as it has been reported that the scenes being filmed were set in Madripoor.

In Marvel Comics, this is a fictional island located in Southeast Asia that has appeared in the New Mutants, Wolverine, Hawkeye, Punisher War Zone and, more recently, as the primary location in X-Men Blue. Is this gang in Madripoor somehow related to Ogun? Or some other villain that looks a great deal like Ogun? Is it just a fun little Easter egg for fans? Is it threading a needle that will be pulled later on in the MCU? For now, we have more questions than answers. At the very least, it seems Sam and Bucky will be paying a visit to an iconic location that is often tied to mutants in Marvel history.

The timing of this is key as Marvel Studios can use X-Men characters now. With the Disney/Fox merger last year, the rights to the X-Men and Fantastic Four were a big part of it. It has already been revealed that the studio plans to reboot the franchise at some point down the line. In the meantime, there is no reason they can't start planting seeds to tease mutants, and in this case villains related to mutants, in the universe.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is bringing back Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as Sam and Bucky, respectively. Daniel Bruhl is also returning as Zemo, with Emily VanCamp reprising her role as Sharon Carter. Kari Skogland (The Handmaid's Tale) is directing the series, with Malcolm Spellman (Empire) on board as the head writer. Filming is expected to resume soon to finish what little needs to be done. At present, the show is scheduled to arrive on Disney+ in August. Be sure to check out the set photo for yourself. This news was first reported by Murphy's Multiverse.

