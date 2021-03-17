In Avengers: Endgame, Thor had a rough time dealing with his failure to stop Thanos from destroying half of all life. To cope, the God of Thunder became an avid gamer, where he had frequent online run-ins with a troll who called himself NoobMaster69. Now, a new ad for XBox sees The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie discover that NoobMaster69 is... Aaron, the Apple Employee.

So who is Aaron, you might wonder? Interestingly, this is not the first time the character, played by D.C. Pierson has appeared in the MCU. Aaron initially showed up in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. When Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanoff were moving around undercover to uncover the HYDRA conspiracy at SHIELD, they visited an Apple store, where they encountered Aaron, who helped the two heroes on their mission before openly admiring Steve's buff physique.

There is a great deal of comedy to be mined from the fact that NoobMaster69 was such a fan of Steve, and now Sam, when his online alter-ego incensed their fellow Avenger Thor so much that the God of Thunder personally called him up to tell him, "Listen, buddy, if you don't log off this game immediately, I am gonna fly over to your house, come down to that basement you're hiding in, rip off your arms and shove them up your butt! Oh, that's right, yes, go cry to your father, you little weasel!"

It is unclear whether NoobMaster69 will have any more appearances in the MCU, or whether the Xbox ad is a one-time thing. Considering the popularity of the character, it is quite likely that Taika Waititi would decide to add Aaron to the story of Thor: Love and Thunder, where Thor is finally able to confront NoobMaster69 face-to-face and give him a piece of his mind.

However, any further appearances by Aaron in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are quite unlikely, since the character has little to do with the show's main storyline. The series will see Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as Sam Wilson aka Falcon and Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier teaming up to stop a new threat to the world. According to the show's writer, Malcolm Spellman, the chemistry between the two leads will allow for some great "buddy-cop" grit and humor.

"There was about a 12-second moment in Civil War where it feels like every single Marvel fan knew that [Mackie and Stan] were gonna be able to support a movie or a franchise. In doing the interviews, you can't really take credit for the tone because in that 12 seconds, everybody knew what it was gonna be...the buddy two-hands genre, what we loved about them is the range, tonally, is you can go from as gritty as 48 Hours to as funny as Rush Hour...it allows Sebastian and Anthony to do what they do and create that magic."

Directed by Kari Skogland, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly, and Daniel Brühl. The series premieres on March 19 on Disney+. The quote comments by Malcolm Spellman come from ComicBook.com.