Daniel Brühl received great acclaim for his role as the main antagonist in Captain America: Civil War, Helmut Zemo. But as good as Brühl was in the role, Marvel Comics fans were disappointed to find his look was far removed from his comic counterpart, who sports a distinctive purple mask. The upcoming Disney+ spinoff The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will see Brühl reprising his role as Zemo, and the actor recently revealed to Collider that this time around, his character's look will be much more comic-accurate:

"Whilst I was shooting Angel of Darkness, I got the news that they wanted me to come back to shoot The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. I remember that Kari Skogland, the director, came to Budapest and we recorded something with me being Zemo, and I was very happy and enthusiastic to see the mask. I was incredibly thrilled to go back because I remember that I had a lot of fun being in something completely different and getting to explore the MCU and become part of that."

Daniel Brühl as his new incarnation of Zemo has already been revealed in a short teaser released by Disney showing the actor wearing the purple mask. In Civil War, Zemo was depicted as a sympathetic villain, who wants to destroy the Avengers because he blames them for the death of his family.

In his latest appearance for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the fact that Helmut Zemo is wearing his mask from the comics might indicate that the character has completed his descent into true super-villainy and become Baron Zemo. But just because he plays the villain does not mean there is any actual bad blood between Brühl and the show's two leads, Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie:

"I have the fondest memories of collaborating with all of these wonderful actors, and to see Sebastian Stan again, and Anthony Mackie, this time around, and to come back to something which, on the one hand, felt common and known, and on the other hand, being something completely new and something fresh."

The official description for the upcoming series has Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) teaming up for a series of global adventure that tests their abilities, and their patience. While production on the series is currently stalled, Brühl is hopeful they will be able to get back to work soon:

"Hopefully we'll be able to return very soon. We were not able to finish and to wrap it up. That's still something that we have to do. Fingers crossed that it will happen, as soon as possible."

Directed by Kari Skogland, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars a lead cast comprising of Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly and Daniel Brühl. The series is currently expected to premiere on Disney+ in August, alongside the other two Disney+ MCU spinoffs Loki and WandaVision. This news comes from Collider.