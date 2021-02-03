When it comes to Marvel Studios, news about casting and who will appear in what projects are closely guarded secrets which are only revealed in an official announcement and until then, those associated, lie through their teeth when confronted with the rumours. But Don Cheadle, who is MCU's Colonel James "Rhodey" Rhodes a.k.a. War Machine, has gone ahead and confirmed that he is set to join the cast of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and even shared details about Armor Wars.

It has already been confirmed that while Sam and Bucky are the titular characters of the show, many familiar faces will be cropping up now and then like Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter and Baron Zemo played by Daniel Bruhl who will be reprising their roles for the first time since Captain America and the Winter Soldier. But looks like Falcon won't be the only Avenger in the upcoming show as Cheadle has put a solid stamp on his return as War Machine in the Disney+ series.

"That's some of the fun of the MCU, that we all get to show up in each other's stories, and there are ways that we're cross-platforming these characters, and they become storylines, sometimes, in the movies. And then these storylines in the movies become storylines in the shows," the actor shared.

"It's really a fun and interesting and, by all imagination, completely open-ended - this can go anywhere. It's great, I can't wait to get in the room with the writers and figure out how all those things [connecting Armor Wars to the MCU] happen. You know, Rhodey shows up in Winter Soldier and Falcon's show."

Now, this is an exciting addition that has not been officially confirmed by Marvel Studios before and may or may not land Don Cheadle in trouble for disclosing it too soon. What we don't know is in what capacity will War Machine be a part of the show considering the character will soon be getting his own MCU series, Armor Wars. All we know is that Rhodey and Sam have both lost their best friends- Captain America choose to stay behind in the past and Tony Stark sacrificed himself to end Thanos. As Sam now has been left to ponder whether he is willing to be the next Captain America, maybe Rhodey will be his guiding light.

And as for the Armor Wars, Cheadle not only dished details about how his character will progress in the MCU but also confirmed that Tony Stark's tragic death in Avengers: Endgame will "play a role in the series."

"The death of Tony Stark, I'm pretty sure, will play a role in the series," Cheadle said. "Where we've been sort of progressing Rhodey-even in the last film where he's now up again and he's now walking again and he's now mobile again-so as the technology continues to develop and we keep making innovations in the suit and what happens, I imagine there's gonna be another elevation and another way that we're going to keep digging into that part of Rhodey."

"But really, figuring out a way to bridge what's happening in the comic books with what's happening on screen in the MCU and how we're going to make those worlds work, that's really exciting," he added.

Compared to all the recent interviews of Anthony Mackie, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, etc where the stars barely divulged any major details about their shows' respective storyline, Cheadle seems to have spilled a lot of beans. The news comes to us via BroBible.