San Diego ComicCon 2019, and its requisite huge announcements, trailer drops, and star-studded Hall H panels, just wrapped and while we're as excited as anybody else about back-to-back Halloween sequels and Marvel's Phase 4, we're here to remind you that there are several must-see flicks that are still on the horizon in the coming months.

This fall will see the clowntastic horror of IT Chapter Two and the potentially equally blooddrenched Rambo: Last Blood running amok in September. October is even more stacked, from Joaquin Phoenix's standalone Joker prequel from Warner/DC to The Addams Family reboot, plus new entries in the Maleficent and Zombieland franchises.

September 6

IT Chapter Two (Sept 06)

The buzz was fantastic coming out of this year's SDCC after director Andres Muschietti and the grownup Losers' Club descended upon San Diego with a fresh look at the coming sequel, which teases an end to Pennywise. One scene reportedly makes use of some 4,500 gallons of blood, so there should be no shortage of scares as James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Skarsgård, Bill Hader, and the rest of the cast bring the two part Stephen King adaptation to a close.

September 20

Rambo: Last Blood (Sept 20)

After three Expendables movies, the return of Rocky Balboa in the Creed spin-offs and the brutally punishing resurrection of John Rambo a while back, the timing seems right for a franchise ending conclusion to the troubled Vietnam vet's story. Sylvester Stallone's Rambo: Last Blood looks to be a more "intimate" type of tale, akin to the PTSD loner story told in First Blood, and less like the more overblown sequels of the 1980s. (Once Rambo is retired, we're hoping Stallone might return to Demolition Man.)

Ad Astra (Sept 20)

The Lost City of Z filmmaker James Gray wrote and directed this space thriller about an astronaut (played by Brad Pitt) who travels to the far reaches of the solar system in search of his missing father (Tommy Lee Jones), unraveling a mystery that shakes the foundations of human understating along the way. The potential Oscar contender was delayed a handful of times due to its extensive post-production and VFX process. Pitt also served as a producer under the Plan B banner he co-founded with his then-wife Jennifer Aniston and Brad Grey In 2001. (Pitt became sole owner in 2005.)

September 27

Abominable (Sept 27)

DreamWorks, the studio behind the popular How to Train Your Dragon movies, serves up another slice of creature-centric 3D computer animated family fare with Abominable.

The latest cinematic adventure to be centered on a cuddly computerized Yeti was written and directed by Jill Culton (Open Season, Monsters, Inc., Toy Story 2) and co-directed by Todd Wilderman (Trolls, The Croods), with an ensemble voice cast that includes Chloe Bennet (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.LD.), Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Albert Tsai, British comedian Eddie Izzard, Sarah Paulson, Tsai Chin and Michelle Wong.

21 Bridges (Sept 27)

At first glance 21 Bridges may have seemed as out-of-place at ComicCon as Brooklyn Nine-Nine (which was also there), but this cop action thriller (initially titled 17 Bridges) has plenty of connective tissue with the world of Marvel.

For starters, the film stars the King of Wakanda himself, Chadwick Boseman, straight from his return as Black Panther in Avengers: Endgame. He plays a disgraced NYPD detective in search of a cop killer.

The movie is executive produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the director duo behind the last two Captain America and Avengers movies. It also features J.K. Simmons, who is now officially a part of the MCU as J. Jonah Jameson, a role he first played in Sam Raimi's trio of Spider-Man films for Sony.

The cast also includes Sienna Miller (American Sniper), Taylor Kitsch (Waco), Morocco Omari (Empire), Keith David (Night School) and Stephan James (Beale Street Could Talk). 21 Bridges was directed by Brian Kirk (Luther, Game of Thrones).

Judy (Sept 27)

English theater director Rupert Goold adapts the Tony-nominated West End play End of the Rainbow as Judy, an Oscar-bait biopic with Renée Zellweger in the title role.

Zellweger stars as Judy Garland in a London set story that takes place some 30 years after the release of The Wizard of Oz. Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell and Michael Gambon are among the cast.

October 04

Joker (Oct 04)

Could this turnout to be the one Joker to rule them all? Casting announcements surrounding the Clown Prince of Crime regularly stir up as much controversy as a crime fighting vigilante dressed like a Bat might in the real world, ever since Jack Nicholson's seemingly definitive performance as Batman's greatest villain in Tim Burton's 1989 Batman. In defiance of the online bellyaching, the late Heath Ledger won a posthumous Oscar for The Dark Knight. Jared Leto's turn in Suicide Squad left a lot of his (presumably) best stuff on the fitting room floor, giving audiences very little to chew on.

News that Warner was moving ahead with a stand-alone Joker prequel disconnected from DCEU continuity, directed by Hangover franchise helmer Todd Phillips no less, was met with some skepticism.

But once fans got a look at Joaquin Phoenix in the title role, a lot of cynicism started to melt away, like so much sweaty makeup on a criminal clown. Let's not forget: Phillips got his start making a documentary about late punk madman G.G. Allin, so he certainly has the experience to capture something truly bizarre befitting a maniacal arch criminal.

October 11

Gemini Man (Oct 11)

Like Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Downey Jr., and Sir Patrick Stewart, Will Smith undergoes the movie magic de-aging process in Gemini Man. The 50 year old A-list actor stars as an aging assassin pursued by a younger clone of himself.

The emotional and physical challenges of making this film have been the most demanding of my career," Smith said in a statement issued earlier this year. "This is not only an action film, but an exploration of what one's younger self can ultimately teach one's older self.

The sci-fi action thriller is directed by Ang Lee and written by David Benioff, Billy Ray, and Darren Lemke. Smith stars alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, and Benedict Wong,

The Addams Family (Oct 11)

The creepy, spooky, and lovable brood first immortalized on 1960s television and later reimagined in two 1990s films gets the animated feature film treatment for the first time this year (coinciding with a new comic book from IDW, too). Charlize Theron voices family matriarch Mortia, with Oscar Isaac providing the voice of her cigar chomping ever affectionate husband, Gomez.

The rest of the cast sounds equally perfect for their respective roles: Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass) as Wednesday, Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) as Pugsley, the legendary Bette Midler as Grandma, and standup comedian Nick Kroll (Big Mouth) as Uncle Fester. Allison Janney (Finding Nemo) plays the Addams Family foil, a reality tv producer.

October 18

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Oct 18)

Set five years after the first film, this sequel sees Angelina Jolie's title character and Elle Fanning's Princess Aurora bedeviled by Michelle Pfeiffer as Queen Ingrith.

Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Rønning, who codirected the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean movie, 2017's Dead Men Tell No Tales, directs the returning cast members and series newcomers Pfeiffer, Harris Dickinson (who replaces the first film's Brenton Thwaites), Ed Skrein (Deadpool), and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange).

Loosely based on the story of Sleeping Beauty, the first film proved to be Angelina Jolie's highest grossing vehicle worldwide, taking in over $785 million in 2014.

Zombieland Double Tap (Oct 18)

A "double tap" is a shooting technique popularized by 80s action movies and Navy SEAL stories where a person put the sights on a target and fires off two shots without ever aiming a second time. Despite its debatable effectiveness, it certainly looks cool, particularly when shooting at zombies.

The follow up to surprise hit action comedy Zombieland makes pretty effective puntastic use of the term in its title, arriving some ten years after the original (has it really been that long?!).

Oscar nominee Woody Harrelson, Oscar nominee Jesse Eisenberg, Oscar winner Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, Bill Murray and director Ruben Fleisher (Venom) all return.

While the plot remains mostly under wraps, we do know the zombies have evolved. The sequel adds Zoey Deutch, Avan Jogia, Rosario Dawson, Thomas Middleditch, Luke Wilson, and Dan Aykroyd, who is expected to appear as himself, Bill Murray style.

Jojo Rabbit (Oct 18)

News broke last week that Taiki Waititi will return for Thor: Love and Thunder. But first, moviegoers will hear the voice of Korg... As Adolf Hitler.

We'd trust the New Zealand filmmaker with pretty much anything after the glorious burst of energy that was Thor: Ragnarok and his seminal mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows, so we expect Jojo Rabbit to deliver, no matter how wacky the premise.

Waititi writes, directs, and stars in this dark dramedy, based on the book Caging Skies by Christine Leunen, about a boy in World War II Germany whose only friend is an imaginary Adolf Hitler. He has said the awards season movie will be more similar in tone to his The Hunt for the Wilderpeople than Thor or the Shadows film/TV series. Waititi is also one of the directors working on the upcoming Star Wars series The Mandelorian, which will debut exclusively on Disney's forthcoming streaming platform.

Remember, with Movie Club at Cinemark offering a FREE month-long trial membership, there's no excuse to miss any of This Fall's Must See Films!