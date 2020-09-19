The Gerard Butler-led Fallen franchise provides the kind of old-school, no-nonsense, explosive action that is so rare nowadays. The series has garnered quite the following since beginning with Olympus Has Fallen back in 2013, and so it should excite many to hear that director Ric Roman Waugh, who helmed last year's Angel Has Fallen, has already begun working on the fourth movie.

"I'm all in on another ...Has Fallen. We are talking about scripts and storylines right now. I want to see Mike Banning with his two dads. I mean, in Angel Has Fallen, you got to see him navigate with two dads, but you never saw the two dads in the same room. And I mean, what more fun can you have than to stick Nick Nolte and Morgan Freeman in the same room and just have them kick the crap out of Gerry Butler? That'd be fun. So yeah, I'm all in if that comes down the road."

Angel Has Fallen found Butler's unstoppable secret service agent, Mike Banning, on the wrong side of the law after being falsely accused of carrying out an attack on the president while on a fishing trip. After fighting his way through a large number of nameless henchmen, and with the help of his estranged hermit father (Nick Nolte), Banning slowly uncovers the central conspiracy that led to him being framed. In the movie's final moments, he is exonerated and offered the position of Director of the Secret Service, which he proudly accepts.

By the sounds of it, Waugh wants to keep Nolte in the frame, and even introduce him to Morgan Freeman's President Allan Trumbull, which would certainly light up the screen. Though he does not give too much else away, expect Fallen 4 to involve an attack that can only be handled by Butler's one-man army, in a place that sounds cool when followed by the words "...Has Fallen."

Waugh is not the only one eager to return to the Fallen franchise, with Butler recently revealing that Fallen 4 is being worked on as we speak. "Yeah, I think you will be seeing another," he said. "We're toying away with another really fantastic idea that we're working on at the moment that obviously we can't say too much about." At the time, Butler jovially stated the importance of this type of righteous action hero, particularly in the current climate. "I think with everything going on, we need him. He needs to come back," he said.

Until the return of Mike Banning, Butler can next be seen in action hero mode in the upcoming Greenland, which was recently removed from its September release date. When scientists discover that fragments of a comet will hit Earth in a few days and will likely cause the extinction of humanity; the only hope of survival is to take shelter in a group of bunkers in Greenland. Greenland follows a family who must fight for survival as they make their way to salvation before the comet collides with the planet. John Garrity (Gerard Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin), and young son Nathan make a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary.

The new date for the domestic release of Greenland has not yet been announced but is expected to be later on this year. This comes to us from Den of Geek.