Bethesda Game Studios has released a live-action commercial for Fallout 76, and it's awesome. The new trailer has fans begging for a feature-length movie based on the popular video game, which isn't a terrible idea. We've seen quite a few Resident Evil movies that each have varying degrees of quality, there's a Monster Hunter movie on the way, and they just made another Tomb Raider, so why not make a Fallout film? There's plenty of story to pull from to make an intriguing story that could even turn into a franchise if done correctly. Plans to make a Fallout movie started back in 1998, but there hasn't been much movement over the years.

Fallout 76 will be released on November 14th, which is just around the corner. The game is a prequel to the world famous franchise. Additionally, it's the ninth game in the series and it will be Bethesda Game Studios' first online multiplayer game. The live-action trailer is set to the Beach Boys' classic song "Wouldn't It Be Nice," which creates a pretty interesting juxtaposition to the violence going on with humans, monsters, and mutants.

Fallout 76 features an open world map that is four times the size of Fallout 4's map. The game world is called Appalachia, based on West Virginia, and features recreations of real-life locations in the region, including the West Virginia State Capitol, The Greenbrier, Woodburn Circle, New River Gorge Bridge, and Camden Park. In terms of the Fallout franchise, the new game takes place in an alternate version of history, set in 2102, twenty-five years after the nuclear war that destroyed Earth.

Fallout is a series of post-apocalyptic role-playing video games. The franchise was created by Interplay Entertainment back in 1997. The first two titles in the series were incredibly well-received by gamers, with the first installment selling over 600,000 copies worldwide. Fallout 2 was also a critical and commercial success. Bethesda Game Studios picked up the rights to the series in 2008 and released Fallout 3, which significantly boosted the popularity of the game series, selling over 12.6 million copies since its release. Each game since has been a big event, and Fallout 76 is no different, though some gamers are upset about the new multiplayer aspect that will be placed into the series for the first time.

After development of a Fallout movie stalled in the early 2000s, Bethesda Game Studios announced plans to make a big screen adaptation in 2009. However, they have yet to do anything with the rights at this time. It appears that Bethesda isn't currently interested in making a feature-length film, but the latest Fallout 76 live-action trailer already has fans excited at the idea of a possible movie coming in the near future. While we wait to see what Bethesda decides to do, you can watch the epic live-action trailer below, provided by the Bethesda Softworks YouTube channel.