A Fallout TV show is officially happening. Amazon has made a series commitment to the adaptation of the popular video game franchise, with Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy developing the project. This comes as part of an overall deal the duo signed with Amazon last year.

Details remain scarce right now but a brief teaser was released to the official Fallout social media channels. It features a "please stand by" message that should be familiar to those who have played the Bethesda video games. The series is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Kilter Films, in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks. Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Athena Wickham, Todd Howard and James Altman serve as executive producers. Joy and Nolan had this to say in a statement.

"Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time. Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we're incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios."

Fallout sees the future envisioned by Americans in the late 1940s explode upon itself through a nuclear war in 2077. The series will explore "the harshness of the wasteland set against the previous generation's utopian idea of a better world through nuclear energy." The tone is said to be "serious and harsh," with "moments of ironic humor" sprinkled in. Todd Howard, Executive Producer at Bethesda Game Studios, had this to say.

"Over the last decade, we looked at many ways to bring Fallout to the screen. But it was clear from the moment I first spoke with Jonah and Lisa a few years ago, that they and the team at Kilter were the ones to do it right. We're enormous fans of their work and couldn't be more excited to work with them and Amazon Studios."

The Fallout video games kicked off in 1997 but have truly blossomed in the last decade or so following the release of 2008's Fallout 3. The games have achieved widespread acclaim, as well as big sales numbers, with Fallout 4 selling nearly 15 million copies. The mobile game, Fallout Shelter, has been downloaded more than 170 million times. Albert Cheng, COO and Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios, had this to say.

"Fallout is an iconic global franchise, with legions of fans worldwide and a rich, deeply compelling storyline that powers it. And Jonah and Lisa are the perfect storytellers to bring this series to life. We're thrilled to join with Bethesda to bring Fallout to television."

This serves as yet another big win for Amazon as they look to compete with Netflix in the streaming game. The company also has a massive budget Lord of the Rings series in the works currently. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via Bethesda.