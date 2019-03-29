Earlier this month we saw one-time comedian and Comedy Central star Jordan Peele continue on his journey to becoming one of the undisputed modern masters of horror with his doppelganger flick Us. And today we have word that fellow Comedy Central alumni and Broad City actress/creator Ilana Glazer may be looking to follow in Peele's footsteps with her upcoming horror movie False Positive. Glazer co-wrote the psychological horror film and will also produce for A24, and she will be joined in the cast by Justin Theroux and Pierce Brosnan as filming begins on Monday.

Exact plot details are being kept under wraps.

For those who might not know, Ilana Glazer is most well known for creating the hit series Broad City. But the comedian, actress, writer has also starred in Lucia Aniello's Rough Night co-starring Scarlett Johansson, Jillian Bell, Zoë Kravitz, and Kate McKinnon; and Jonathan Levine's Christmas comedy The Night Before starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen, and Anthony Mackie. Glazer has also provided voice-work as the character Penny Carson on Netflix's animated comedy series BoJack Horseman.

Meanwhile, her False Positive co-star Justin Theroux is perhaps best known for his role as Kevin Garvey on HBO's The Leftovers. But he is also well known for roles in comedies such as Wanderlust, Your Highness, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, and The Spy Who Dumped Me. Theroux, however, isn't just a comedy guy as he has also secured roles in non-comedy movies such as Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi, The Girl on the Train, Miami Vice, American Psycho, Mulholland Dr., and Mute. He most recently co-starred as Dr. James K. Mantleray in Cary Joji Fukunaga's trippy Netflix series Maniac starring Jonah Hill and Emma Stone. Theroux is also an accomplished screenwriter in his own right having penned the scripts for such hit films as Jon Favreau's Iron Man 2 starring Robert Downey Jr. and Mickey Rourke, Adam Shankman's Rock of Ages, and Ben Stiller's Zoolander 2 and Tropic Thunder.

And let's not forget good old Pierce Brosnan, who is, of course, best known for playing secret agent James Bond in GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, and Die Another Day. Along with Glazer, Theroux, and Brosnan, the film co-stars Zainab Jah (Buried Deep), Gretchen Mol (Manchester by the Sea), Sophia Bush (John Tucker Must Die), and Josh Hamilton (Eighth Grade).

John Lee is directing the movie, which makes sense considering he has a solid career helming six episodes of Glazer's Broad City co-starring Abbi Jacobson on top of helming episodes of other hits shows such as Neon Joe, Werewolf Hunter, Inside Amy Schumer, Wonder Showzen, and Jon Benjamin Has a Van. As far as feature films, Lee only has one under his belt, Netflix's Pee-wee's Big Holiday featuring Paul Reubens' return to his classic character Pee-wee Herman following Tim Burton's Pee-Wee's Big Adventure and Randal Kleiser's 1988 sequel Big Top Pee-wee. Lee co-wrote this psychological horror film with Glazer and will also produce with Glazer and Jonathan Wang (The Death of Dick Long, Swiss Army Man). This story comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.