In a new report about the state of affairs at Fox with the latest Disney merger news, it reveals that Fox Animation has been developing a Family Guy movie that will contain live-action elements. This certainly sounds like something that series creator Seth MacFarlane would dare to pull off. In addition, it was also revealed that a Bob's Burger feature-length film is being developed as well along with The Simpsons Movie 2. However, these plans could be put into jeopardy with the Fox and Disney merger.

According to people close to the projects, the Family Guy movie will contain live-action elements, which sounds pretty interesting. It would be the first time on the big screen for the wildly popular series, and it's something that fans have asked about for years. The Simpsons Movie didn't come out until 2007, and it was teased for years, so the idea of a Family Guy movie at this late stage of the game is not surprising. The new report states.

"The film studio is partnering with the Fox television studio on a big-screen adaptation of the animated series Bob's Burgers, a second Simpsons movie in development and a Family Guy film that would mix animation with live action, said people with knowledge of the projects."

While the idea of a Family Guy movie is certainly exciting, as are the Bob's Burgers, and The Simpsons Movie 2, everything seems to be a giant question mark at Fox right now as the Disney deal comes closer. It's already been reported that Fox will go through massive layoffs if and when the merger takes place, which has been lost in the excitement of Disney bringing some of Marvel's biggest heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new report goes as far to say that things at Fox are awkward at the moment, which puts things into perspective.

Out of all of the new movie developments, the Bob's Burgers idea seems to stick out more than the other two projects. The show is popular, but it's nowhere near as big as The Simpsons or Family Guy in terms of strength of the franchise. That doesn't mean that fans aren't excited though. All three of the movies have the potential to be box office giants if everything goes according to plan.

The report does not state that the Family Guy movie has stopped development, and the same can be said for The Simpsons Movie 2 as well as Bob's Burgers. Things may be "awkward," but there is still work to be done. Let's hope that the Disney and Fox merger won't have any effect on these projects hitting the big screen. For now, we'll just have to sit back and wait to see how everything goes down in the coming months. You can read more about the Family Guy movie over at The Wall Street Journal.