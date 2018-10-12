The family that scares together, stays together. Are you ready to enter one of the scariest haunted houses in America? Tis the season to scream as we get our first look at the spine-tingling documentary Family of Fear in all its spooky glory.

This Halloween, join an eclectic group of artists and 'spooks' who proclaim to all be survivors, as they build and work in one of the country's most blood-stiffening haunted houses in the land. Family of Fear brings more chills than your average slasher flick, and it's all real.

This hair-raising feature-length documentary comes from Forcone Films in association with Bidslate. It premieres exclusively on iTunes starting October 23, so you can get in all your Halloween scares just before the holiday.

The haunted attraction at the heart of Family of Fear stretches for 50,000 square foot pure terror. It is called the Arx Mortis Haunted Attraction in Killen, Alabama. And man, is it really scary.

Bathed in blood and in search of screams, the members of this "family" don't work at the haunt for money: they work solely for the scares and the support of one another. Their stories are all sadly similar. Many have suffered bullying due to their uniqueness in the small southern towns surrounding Arx Mortis. Others suffer with depression or other challenges, and have no real community or family support system to help.

Coming off a season of family struggles and bad reviews they are determined to make a comeback and rediscover what brings them all together, and why they call themselves a haunt family. After all, the family that scares together, stays together in this feature-length documentary that's surprisingly funny, shockingly scary, and meaningfully poignant.

Stephen Lackey directs Family of Fear. He made his directorial debut in 2002 with the documentary Fans and Freaks: The Culture of Comics and Conventions. It's been described as 'a romp through the fantastic world of science fiction, anime, fantasy, and horror fandom'. Family of Fear falls in line with this aesthetic, giving the world a glimpse into the lives of those dedicated to what they love the most. Only here, it's scaring the bejeezus out of people.

Stephen Lackey produced the movie alongside Zach Martin. They are joined by Roland Rojas as an executive producer and Nick Manning as an Associate producer. Zach Martin was in charge of all the camera work, while Marin and Lackey edited the movie together themselves, we imagine in some dank, dreary basement of scares.

This breezy 90 minute documentary will have you questioning your life choices this Halloween about whether or not you should step foot in an actual haunted house. Judging this book by its cover, we're all in for some mighty big scares in Family of Fear. You can check out the trailer from Forcone Films.