The Family trailer is here and it pits Orange Is the New Black actress Taylor Schilling up against some pretty rowdy Juggalos. Though they aren't featured in the trailer, Insane Clown Posse members Shaggy 2 Dope and Violent J have cameos in the movie, which should be exciting for the real-life Juggalos out there. And while it's a bummer that the two iconic rappers aren't in the trailer, it's worth watching to see Schilling take a 3 liter bottle of Faygo to the dome. Even without the Insane Clown Posse references, Family looks like a pretty strong babysitting movie in the vein of Uncle Buck with a hint of Role Models.

Family focuses on Taylor Schilling as a workaholic hedge fund executive who must watch her 12-year old niece for an extended amount of time. The socially awkward niece runs away to become a Juggalo, a super fan of the group Insane Clown Posse, and it's up to Schilling's character to go and get her. Kate McKinnon, Matt Walsh, Allison Tolman, and Eric Edelstein co-star. Annapurna's Sue Naegle and Kit Giordano are producers, and Laura Steinel, Dan Kaplow, Schilling and Jeremy Garelick are executive producers.

While the synopsis of Family makes it seem like the Insane Clown Posse is going to play a huge role in the movie, they really don't. The duo have their cameos and there's plenty of references to the iconic face makeup and a concert, but diehard Juggalos aren't going to be super impressed with the family comedy if they're looking to see a lot of in-depth info about their favorite hip hop duo. However, according to early reviews, the movie is pretty good and does a good job of bringing the family together by the end.

Taylor Schilling's Kate Stone leads the charge and her portrayal of the workaholic has been getting a lot of praise. She is wrapped up in her job, says inappropriate things, and is clearly not cut out to be a parent, or even an aunt. Watching her struggle to keep her business edge and try to parent a 12-year old girl proves to be pretty funny, even in the brief trailer. Saturday Night Live cast member Kate McKinnon also steals some scenes as a nosey neighbor. McKinnon is playing a mother that seemingly has the mom life down and enjoys watching Schilling's Stone struggle to raise her 12-year old niece.

Family debuted at SXSW last year and is set to finally hit theaters on April 19th. The movie marks the directorial debut of Laura Steinel, who also wrote the screenplay. Steinel is a staff writer on Amazon's comedy Red Oaks. She also recently sold her next movie, Women In Business, to Fox and is set to direct with Gloria Sanchez and Chernin Entertainment producing. You can check out the trailer for Family below, thanks to the Regal YouTube channel.